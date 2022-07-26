Study reveals flaws in face shield guard against Covid

Researchers have found that those who wore a face shield during the Covid-19 pandemic didn’t get a high level of protection against the virus.

This is contained in a report of a study by the University of East Anglia which was done in Brazil and Nigeria.

The report was published yesterday in the academic journal, Annals of Work Exposures and Health.

Unlike a facemask, a face shield is a protective covering for all or part of the face that is commonly made of clear plastic and is worn, especially to prevent injury or to reduce the spread of transmissible disease.

The use of a face shield as an alternative to a facemask was discouraged by experts in Uganda.

In this new study, the researchers said they surveyed more than 600 people across Nigeria and Brazil, including healthcare staff to learn more about how face shields are used in a real-world setting.

They also tested 13 styles of face shields in controlled laboratory settings using a ‘coughing machine’ that ejected fluorescent drops onto manikin heads.

“Droplet deposition in the eyes, nose and mouth regions were visualised following three ‘coughs’. Face shields, goggles, and safety glasses reduced but did not eliminate exposure to the wearer from droplets such as those produced by a human cough. The level of protection differed based on the design of the personal protective equipment and the relative,” they wrote.

The researcher said 14 face shields, four pairs of goggles and one pair of safety glasses were evaluated by mounting them on two different sizes of breathing manikin head (dummy) and challenging them with the simulated cough.

