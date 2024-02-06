Sub-county in Karamoja gets ambulance after decades

After years of facing challenges of transportation, especially of pregnant mothers to the health facilities, residents of Rupa Sub-county, Moroto District, in Karamoja have a reason to smile following the donation of an ambulance.

The ambulance, valued at Shs266 million, will serve a community of about 30,000 people.

The ambulance was donated at the weekend by Sunbird Resources Ltd as part of its social corporate responsibility geared towards improving maternal health.

Minister of State for Minerals Peter Lokeris, who presided over the handover, said the ambulance marks an important milestone in the region’s development.

“This is going to change the lives of our mothers who have been trekking long distances to deliver at the health facilities,” he said.

Sunbird Resources Ltd handed over the ambulance to Rupa Community Development Trust (RUCODET).

“This has showcased the commitment of both Sunbird and the government to uplift the lives of the people in Karamoja, which has seen the community also receive student education fees and bursaries support, among others,” Mr Lokeris said, adding that the company is also set to construct a health centre III as part of community development efforts.

In September last year, President Museveni, who commissioned the ground breaking ceremony for the clinker factory, expressed his desire for all individuals in the Karamoja sub-region to benefit from the ongoing industrial development.

Sunbird’s investment in clinker production is expected to save Uganda $380 million in imports.

Moroto Woman MP Stella Atyang urged investors to contribute to the education of Karamojong children. “We also want employment opportunities and proper training to ensure job retention and delivery,” she said.

Mr Ambrose Byona, the Director of Sunbird, expressed commitment to transforming Karamoja and requested support from the government.