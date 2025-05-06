Subcontract local firms, minister tells Shs107b Wakiso roads Chinese contractor 

As Wakiso District officially flags off the Shs107 billion road projects, the contractors-Chinese firms have been urged to prioritise locals during job recruitments.

Mr Kabuye Kyofatogabye, the State Minister for Kampala and Metropolitan Affairs, asked contractors to subcontract local firms and give menial jobs to residents.

"Inform all our local firms to apply for these jobs. I know these Chinese are good people, they will give them jobs. Even youth here, don't sit back, grab these opportunities because they are there," he urged.

Mr Kyofa said if youth take over the casual labour, they will be able to transform their lives, citing a number of unscrupulous activities that idle young men participate in.

Contractors were however cautioned against taking locals' wives as the trail has been in different areas, with scenarios of women bearing children they are not certain of their origin.

"Keep your wives jealously because you may end up losing them. But instead start up small businesses for them because I know market is going to be there."

The minister remarked during the handover of two road links; The Shs66.2 billion Bukasa-Ssentema-Kakiri, measuring 12.17km and Kitemu-Kisozi-Naggalabi Spur (6.5km) Shs41 billion contract to Chongqing International Construction Corporation (CICO) and China Railway 7th Group Construction Company Limited respectively.

The roads construction will take five years through a loan acquired by the Government of Uganda from the World Bank and Agence Française De Dévelopment (AFD) under the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area Urban Development Program (GKMA-UDP).

The two road projects are part of the Shs460 billion projects that Wakiso benefited from the Shs2.2 trillion GKMA-UDP that will see infrastructure development and increased road connectivity in Kampala, Wakiso, Mukono and Mpigi Districts.

Mr Matia Lwanga Bwanika, Wakiso District Chairperson, emphasised giving locals jobs, noting that foreign companies have a tendency of sidelining local people during recruitment and bring workers from other areas.

He guided that letters confirming residency of the casual labourers will be provided to each one of them with a village chairperson's stamp.

"Local leaders from the village upto the sub County level will be writing a letter recommending those casual labourers. We don't expect casual labourers to be brought from away, and we don't expect you to employ people without a recommendation letter from their local leaders," he re-echoed.

Wakiso District Chief Administrative Officer Alfred Malinga urged contractors to work within the time frame of 18 month. He highlighted that he issued a commencement letter to the contractors of both links on May 2, meaning the construction works have already started.

The contractors are expected to work under strict supervision of the district technical persons led by the district engineer Geoffrey Ndiwalana.

Local leaders have asked the contractor to mantain the road design to enable project affected persons who offered their land realise its value.

Mr Felix Ssemujju, Wakiso Sub County Chairperson, recalls that it was a tug of war to convince locals to offer free land for this development, citing past empty promises by the government.

The Chongqing International Construction Corporation promised to stick to the terms and conditions of the contract and pledged to deliver quality work in the agreed time frame.

Eng Innocent Atukwase, Safeguards Manager CICO, asked the community to cooperate with them throughout the journey.