Subjects struggle to raise Shs2.8b for Lango chief’s coronation

Members of the Lango tribal group in northern Uganda are struggling to generate Shs2.8billion for the much-anticipated enthronement of newly elected paramount chief (Won Nyaci) Eng Dr Michael Moses Odongo Okune.

Each of the group’s more than 170 clans is expected to make a minimum cash contribution of Shs1million, according to officials of the cultural institution.

Dr Okune, the former executive director of Uganda Road Fund (URF), was elected for the supreme role on March 1, 2024, paving way for a November 2, 2024 coronation to be attended by more than 5,000 guests.

Since May, the National Coronation Committee chaired by government whip Denis Hamson Obua has been lobbying for the event.

But locals, "in one of Uganda's most impoverished regions are struggling to raise cash with organizers saying they mostly offer items in kind."

Dr Samuel Opio Acuti, Kole North Member of Parliament, also head of the Lango Cultural Institution’s coronation secretariat, told our reporter that they are focused on addressing budgetary items.

“So, not the whole budget has to be covered in the form of cash. We can have a portion of it covered in kind,” he told Monitor on Tuesday.

The legislator explained: “Like when you look at feeding, there are people who are offering bulls, there are those who are offering their cows, there are those who are offering goats and chicken. At the end of the day, you may realise that our budget for meat is covered. There are people who are farmers. They may say I will give two sacks of rice towards this function itself.”

According to Acuti, organizers will “knock at President Museveni’s door for support at an appropriate time.”

“We decided to start as Lango. You first raise what you have as a home and then you can see what you need to get from elsewhere to top up,” Acuti added.