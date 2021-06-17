Subsidise on oxygen prices, govt urged

By Anthony Wesaka More by this Author

As Uganda continues to struggle with the challenges of shortage of oxygen supplies for Covid-19 patients, a collation of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), has urged government to subsidise prices billed in private hospitals, where majority of the patients are resorting to.

The seven-member CSOs-coalition, say majority of the Covid-19 patients cannot afford the more than Shs2m charged daily by private hospitals.

“How many Ugandans can raise such money on daily basis to remain on oxygen?, government has the power to regulate these very high bills in private hospitals if life is to be preserved,” Ms Fatia Kiyange, the deputy Executive Director of Centre for Health, Human Rights and Development said yesterday at a press briefing.

“In alternative, government can get a supplementary budget and supplement on the high medical bills charged for oxygen so that the average Ugandan Covid-19 patients, don’t suffer alone.” she added.

Likewise, Ms Flavia Kyomukama, the Executive Director of Action Group for Health Human Rights & HIV/AIDS (AGHA), urged Government Issue tax waivers on oxygen importation into the country so as to have low hospital charges.

Hospitals charge Shs5m per day to treat Covid-19

Ms Kyomukama also wondered why it’s only the army that should carry out most of government activities.

Early this week, it was reported that the army had started producing oxygen in the Luweero industries in a bid to boost on the inadequate supply of the same in hospitals.

The CSOs also said currently, oxygen is being rationed and health care workers have to make the difficult choices of who can be prioritised for oxygen therapy.

“It is reported that 14% of the Covid-19 patients will need oxygen in hospitals and 5 % mechanical ventilation in intensive care. As civil society organisations, we are concerned about the many challenges associated with access to oxygen for patients with Covid-19 and other conditions in the country, which undoubtedly, have an impact on the right to health,” the CSOs said

Adding: “The situation is indeed worrying especially following the second wave of Covid-19. Public hospitals especially in the major cities and towns have run out of oxygen supply.”

On Monday this week, Mulago national referral hospital management, came out to admit that they don’t have sufficient oxygen at the facility due to the sharp increase in the number of admitted Covid-19 patients who need oxygen support.

The hospital said they are now getting supplements of medical oxygen from private firms like Oxygas, Roofing and Steel and Tube to minimise on the impact of the shortage.

Last week, this newspaper ran a story of how 10 Covid-19 patients had died in Soroti hospital due to lack of oxygen.

The other CSOs are; African Institute for Investigative Journalism, Action for Rural Women’s Empowerment, Coalition for Health Promotion and Social and Development, Reach A Hand Uganda, and Uganda National Health Consumers’ Organisation.

awesaka@ug.nationmedia.com



