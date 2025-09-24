Sudanese national remanded over Shs5 billion fraud

The Buganda Road Chief Magistrate's Court has remanded a Sudanese pharmacist, Mohammed Mahfouz Osman Abdelrahman, on multiple corruption-related charges involving billions of shillings and forgery, pending transfer of the case to the Anti-Corruption Court.

Abdelrahman, 41, a resident of Kiwatule in Kampala's Nakawa Division, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi on Wednesday, where State Attorney Grace Amy presented an amended charge sheet containing eight counts, including embezzlement, forgery, and uttering false documents.

"I have an amended charge sheet and pray that the file be forwarded to the Anti-Corruption Court to handle," Ms Amy told the court. "The charges can be read to him without taking plea."

Magistrate Kayizzi granted the prosecution's request, saying Buganda Road Court had no jurisdiction to hear the matter.

"This court lacks jurisdiction, and the charges will be read to you before the Anti-Corruption Court that has jurisdiction," Mr Kayizzi ruled. "The passport will go with the file. You are remanded until October 6 before the Anti-Corruption Court."

Charges against Abdelrahman

The charge sheet indicates that Osman, while serving as Managing Director of Gama Pharmaceuticals (Uganda) Ltd, allegedly stole more than Shs5 billion between 2018 and 2025. In the first count, he is accused of embezzling Shs4.56 billion from the company between July 2018 and December 2024.

A second count alleges that between October 2023 and January 2025, he misappropriated an additional Shs480 million from the same company. Osman also faces six counts related to forgery and uttering false documents. The prosecution alleges that on various occasions between 2019 and 2021, he forged company board resolutions purporting to authorize the opening of bank accounts for Gama Pharmaceuticals.

The charge sheet further details that he allegedly uttered these forged resolutions to officials at the Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB), including Registrars Bernadette Tamale and Anita Tumwine. In one instance, prosecutors allege that Osman forged a resolution dated March 1, 2021, and later presented it as authentic to facilitate company transactions. He is also accused of forging a company resolution dated December 2, 2021, and uttering it to URSB with intent to defraud.

Joint charges with Robert Kirya

Separate from the individual charges, Osman is jointly charged with businessman Robert Kirya, 58, a resident of Kawempe in Kampala District. According to the second file, the two men, together with others still at large, are accused of forging a certificate of title to land in Kiwatule, Kyadondo Block 220 Plot 2965, on July 24, 2025.

They allegedly forged the signature of one Abdelaziz Ahmed Hamed Saleh on the document. In another count, Osman and Kirya are accused of fraudulently procuring the same land title to the prejudice of Saleh, contrary to provisions of the Registration of Titles Act.

Awaiting Anti-Corruption Court

The transfer of the case means Osman will not enter a plea until he is presented before the Anti-Corruption Court, which has the jurisdiction to try offenses under the Anti-Corruption Act and related fraud matters. He was remanded until October 6, when he is expected to reappear before the trial court for mention of the case.

If convicted, Osman faces lengthy prison sentences, heavy fines, and possible disqualification from holding company directorships in Uganda. The case adds to the growing docket of the Anti-Corruption Court, which has in recent years handled high-value financial crimes involving corporate executives and senior government officials.

For now, Osman remains on remand as the prosecution prepares to present evidence of alleged theft, forged resolutions, and fraudulent land transactions.



