Sudanese paramilitary leader Daglo meets Museveni

The leader of Sudan paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) Mohamed Hamdan Daglo on Wednesday visited Uganda’s president, Yoweri Museveni weeks after he (Museveni) met the Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council of Sudan, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

Gen Daglo’s trip to Uganda is his first known foreign visit since the war between RSF and Sudanese army broke out in April 2023.

The brutal conflict broke out in mid-April between the army and the RSF, killing more than 12,000 people and displacing millions.





“I welcomed Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, the former Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of Sudan, to my country home in Rwakitura. During our meeting, he briefed me on the current situation in Sudan,” Mr Museveni posted on his X, former Twitter, handle.

During the meeting, the two reportedly discussed developments in Sudan and the resulting suffering of the Sudanese people.

“I provided His Excellency President Museveni with a detailed explanation about the reasons for the outbreak of the war, which was ignited by the remnants with the help of their leaders in the armed forces and the parties that obstruct the solution and support the continuation of the war. I also presented our vision to negotiate, stop the war, and build the Sudanese state on new, just foundations.

According to Gen Daglo, president Museveni affirmed his full support for "our people and work to advance efforts to achieve peace and stability in Sudan, indicating that he will harness all his capabilities and relationships to help the Sudanese overcome this difficult stage in their history.”

Gen Daglo said his team still adheres to the outcomes of the IGAD Presidents' summit held in Djibouti, and “we will continue to implement what we committed to in order to end the war, relieve the suffering of our people, and restore security and stability to our country.”



