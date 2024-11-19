Sudanese refugee charged with defrauding over Shs2.3 billion in gold scam

A 52-year-old Sudanese national has been charged and remanded to Luzira prison over defrauding more than Shs2.3 billion in a gold scam.

On Tuesday, Sudanese refugee Abdul Aziz Yousif Mohammed Adam was arraigned before Senior Principal Grade One Magistrate Jalia Basajabalaba who read the charge of obtaining money by false pretense to him. He denied the charge but was remanded to Luzira prison after failing to present sureties.

“You are presumed innocent until the state brings evidence to prove that you are guilty or when you plead guilty. You are hereby remanded until November 28 for mention of your case,” Ms Basajabalaba held.

Prosecution led by Shiphrah Nidoi told court that inquiries in the matter are still on-going thus seeking a mention date.

About the case

According to the charge sheet Yousif and others still at large in September and October 2024 within the areas of Kampala with intent to defraud, obtained $650,000 (about Shs2.3 billion) from Osman Hussan by falsely pretending that they were selling gold to him whereas not. Court documents show Osman deals in gold in Dubai.

According to court documents, an investor identified as Abdel Azim Hussien Mohamad Hosman contacted his Dubai based relative Osman to buy him 20kgs of gold from Uganda and send to the Gulf nation in September 2024.

It is alleged that Osman contacted the suspect, a gold broker who introduced him to Osman as a gold dealer with 785kilograms of pure gold ready for shipment- being kept with a Exxaro Minerals International Limited in Lubowa.

“On September 26, 2024, Osman Hussan met Mohamed Awadalla Mohamed Osman at Hillside Plaza Hotel in Ntinda and he confirmed the existence of 785kilograms of pure gold. He presented a safe keeping receipt dated March 2, 2023 from Exxaro Minerals International Limited indicating that he had deposited the said gold with them,” reads in part the court document.

Court documents indicate that on September 27, 2024, the suspect went with Yousif and Awadalla to Exxaro Minerals International Limited where they met the manager only identified as Lyman, who also confirmed that they had kept the gold in their possession.

The documents further indicate that be smelted for each kilogramme of the 785kgs of gold to be sold at about $100.

“Upon leaving the office, the complainant paid about Sh66million at Slide Plaza Hotel for Awadalla as partial payment for the gold purchase. He also paid $5,000 (about Shs18.5 million) cash as part payment for the purchase of gold in the presence of Yousif and $82,000(about Shs303 million) to Lyman for the 785kgs of gold,” reads in part the court documents.

According to allegations, six bags containing the purported gold were delivered to the office of Exxaro Minerals International Limited, accompanied by security personnel. Upon inspection, the complainant believed the gold to be genuine. Besides, Lyman reportedly informed the complainant that the smelted gold would be stored at customs.

It is alleged that on September 30, 2024, Lyman informed Osman that they were arranging the documents to export 20kgs of the purported gold thus asking for $144,000( about Shs533 million) to pay tax and exporting to which Awadalla, Yousif and the company lawyer also received $48,000 (about Shs177 million) as brokerage fees.

“On October 3, the complaint in the company of his son met with Lyman at 9pm at the VIP lounge of Entebbe Bar Aviation in a cage where they were shown 20kgs of the purported gold. Lyman showed the complaint documents including a certificate of origin, export permission, ownership certificate and commission documents while seeking for a balance of $44,000 (about Shs162 million),” court documents read in part.