Sudden death of Ntungamo MP hopeful sparks outpouring

A wave of grief swept through Ntungamo District's Rushenyi County over the weekend, following the sudden death of Peterson Musinguzi, a former parliamentary candidate and declared contender for the 2026 general elections.

Musinguzi, who previously ran for the Rushenyi seat in 2011 under the opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), was found dead inside his home in Kyempene, Rugarama Sub-county on Saturday.

He had last been seen on Wednesday evening at a nearby tea room. His body was discovered with the house locked from inside.

He was buried on Sunday at his ancestral home, as mourners, including leaders from both the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) and opposition, paid tribute to a man described as principled, peace-loving, and deeply committed to service.

“We have lost a leader whose values of consistency, hard work, and principle can never be equaled,” said Naome Kabasharira, the current Rushenyi MP and NRM flagbearer.

“Though he never joined NRM, I respected his decision and admired his integrity,” he added.

Ntungamo District Chairperson Sam Mucunguzi echoed similar sentiments, calling Musinguzi “a unifier” whose push for equitable service delivery transcended party lines.

“He wanted proper services for his people, not just lip service,” he noted.

Nazario Ahimbisibwe, chairperson of the People’s Front for Freedom (PFF) in Ntungamo, described Musinguzi as “smart, objective, and a peace builder” whose quiet wisdom often calmed heated political debates.

“He had already been identified among six potential MP candidates for 2026. He gave hope that our dream of national leadership was within reach,” said Ahimbisibwe.

Police have opened an investigation into the cause of death. A postmortem examination was conducted and results are awaited. His wife, Loy Musinguzi, who survived him along with their four children, described her husband as “loving and dedicated.”

She called for calm as authorities work to establish what led to his untimely demise.

Musinguzi’s passing leaves a vacuum in the opposition’s plans for Rushenyi, but leaders say his legacy of integrity and resilience will continue to inspire.