Sudhir’s son Rajiv Ruparelia dies in crash hours before groomsman role at friend's wedding

Rajiv Ruparelia, the son of Ugandan property mogul Sudhir Ruparelia, died early Saturday in a blazing car crash just hours before he was to serve as one of seven groomsmen at the high-profile wedding of a close friend.

The 35-year-old businessman was driving a high-performance Nissan GTR, registration number UAT 638L, along the Kajjansi–Munyonyo Road when he collided with temporarily installed concrete barriers at the Busabala Flyover roundabout shortly after 1:54am (EAT).

“He hit the barrier at high speed. The car overturned and flew in the air for about eight metres,” veteran journalist and close family friend Andrew Mwenda told reporters in Kampala midmorning Saturday.

“I think he did not know the barrier because he had just returned from London. The car crashed down and there was a ball of fire. He and the car were incinerated,” he narrated.

Earlier, traffic police confirmed the incident as a single-vehicle crash. “The vehicle hit temporary concrete structures and overturned before catching fire,” police said in a statement. “Investigations are ongoing.”

The accident has sparked a wave of anger and grief online, with social media users blaming poor road signage and negligence for the fatal crash.

Many questioned why the barriers were unmarked or unlit along a major road. By press time, authorities had not issued any public response to the mounting criticism.

A renowned rally driver, Rajiv had returned to Kampala to attend the wedding of Jonathan Bahizi Buteera, son of former Deputy Chief Justice Richard Buteera, scheduled for Saturday morning at All Saints Church.

He was one of seven groomsmen lined up as Bahizi and Liz Mutoni were due to tie the knot, in a service to be officiated in Kampala by Anglican Church of Uganda Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu.

“He was going to Munyonyo so that he can drive in the convoy with the groom to church this morning and that’s when the accident happened, sudden and quick,” Mwenda noted.

In a brief family statement, Sudhir and Jyotsna Ruparelia confirmed their son’s passing on X saying “he is survived by a daughter of three years. May his soul RIP.”

Mwenda stated the body had been taken to Uganda Funeral Services (UFS), with a public viewing planned later in an affluent Kampala neighborhood.

“They (UFS) are supposed to make whatever they can of the body or try to recreate his face at least and that takes a lot of hours. Once the parents and family have recovered from shock, we will have to decide whether there will be cremation or bury the body as is,” Mwenda said.

He noted that funeral arrangements would largely depend on the arrival of Sudhir’s family members currently abroad, including those in India, Canada, and the United States.

Rajiv was Managing Director of the Ruparelia Group, overseeing real estate, education, and hospitality ventures. He was steadily growing into the face of the family empire and was widely seen as its future leader.

QUOES: Reactions to the death of Rajiv Ruparelia

Anita Among, Speaker of Parliament: “Rajiv’s untimely death has deprived our country of a young and enterprising mind who made significant contributions to our economy. My condolences to the family, staff and management of the Ruparelia Group.”

Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine, opposition leader: “Extremely shocked and saddened by the tragic death of Mr. Rajiv Ruparelia. He was a humble, kind, and generous young man. My sincere thoughts and condolences go out to the family of Mr. Sudhir Ruparelia, the Ugandan business community, and everyone whose life Rajiv touched.”

Peter Mayiga, Buganda Kingdom Prime Minister: “We extend our deepest sympathies to our dear friend Sudhir Ruparelia on the tragic and untimely passing of his beloved son. May the Almighty grant you strength and comfort, and may He receive the soul of the departed with mercy and grace.”

Stella Nyanzi, activist: “How terrible, the news of the passing of @RajivRuparelia in a nasty traffic accident. He was very kind to my children, when I struggled to pay school fees at Kampala Parents School. I was allowed to pay slowly in installments until I fully paid up. Kitalo nnyo!”

Thomas Tayebwa, Deputy Speaker of Parliament: “It is hard to comprehend. Rajiv was full of life and loved this country with all his heart. Like his father, he had a big heart for humanity.”

Gaetano Kagwa, media personality: “The loss of a child is a pain that words cannot heal. Sending healing prayers and strength to the Ruparelia family during this difficult time.”