Sudhir’s son Rajiv Ruparelia dies in fiery road crash on morning he was to be groomsman

Rajiv Ruparelia, the only son of Ugandan property mogul Sudhir Ruparelia, died early Saturday in a blazing car crash just hours before he was to serve as one of seven groomsmen at a high-profile wedding of his close friend.

The 35-year-old businessman, barely three hours into the wedding day, was driving a high-performance Nissan GTR (registration UAT 638L) along the Kajjansi–Munyonyo Road when he collided with temporary concrete barriers at the Busabala Flyover junction shortly after midnight.

“He hit the barrier at high speed. The car overturned and flew in the air for about eight metres,” veteran journalist and close family friend Andrew Mwenda told reporters in Kampala, midmorning Saturday.

“I think he did not know the barrier because he had just recently returned from London. The car crashed down and there was a ball of fire. He and the car were incinerated,” he narrated.

Earlier, traffic police confirmed the incident as a single-vehicle crash. “The vehicle hit temporary concrete structures and overturned before catching fire,” police said in a statement. “Investigations are ongoing.”

The accident has sparked a wave of anger and grief online, with social media users blaming poor road signage and negligence for the fatal crash.

Many questioned why the barriers were unmarked or unlit along a major road. By press time, authorities had not issued any public response to the mounting criticism.

A renowned rally driver, Rajiv had returned to Kampala to attend the wedding of Jonathan Bahizi Buteera, son of former Deputy Chief Justice Richard Buteera, scheduled for Saturday morning at All Saints Church.

He was one of seven groomsmen lined up as Bahizi and Liz Mutoni were due to tie the knot, in a service to be officiated in Kampala by Anglican Church of Uganda Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu.

“He was going to Munyonyo so that he can drive in the convoy with the groom to church this morning and that’s when the accident happened, sudden and quick,” Mwenda noted.

The late Rajiv Ruparelia and his father Sudhir Ruparelia. PHOTO/FILE

In a brief family statement, Sudhir and Jyotsna Ruparelia confirmed their son’s passing on X saying “he died at 2:44am and is survived by a daughter of three years. May his soul RIP.”

Mwenda stated the body had been taken to Uganda Funeral Services (UFS), with a public viewing planned later in an affluent Kampala neighborhood.

“They (UFS) are supposed to make whatever they can of the body or try to recreate his face at least and that takes a lot of hours. Once the parents and family have recovered from shock, we will have to decide whether there will be cremation or bury the body as is,” Mwenda said.

He noted that funeral arrangements would largely depend on the arrival of Sudhir’s family members currently abroad, including those in India, Canada, and the United States.

Rajiv was Managing Director of the Ruparelia Group, overseeing real estate, education, and hospitality ventures. He was steadily growing into the face of the family empire and was widely seen as its future leader.

QUOES: Reactions to the death of Rajiv Ruparelia

Anita Among, Speaker of Parliament: “Rajiv’s untimely death has deprived our country of a young and enterprising mind who made significant contributions to our economy. My condolences to the family, staff and management of the Ruparelia Group.”

Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine, opposition leader: “Extremely shocked and saddened by the tragic death of Mr. Rajiv Ruparelia. He was a humble, kind, and generous young man. My sincere thoughts and condolences go out to the family of Mr. Sudhir Ruparelia, the Ugandan business community, and everyone whose life Rajiv touched.”

Peter Mayiga, Buganda Kingdom Prime Minister: “We extend our deepest sympathies to our dear friend Sudhir Ruparelia on the tragic and untimely passing of his beloved son. May the Almighty grant you strength and comfort, and may He receive the soul of the departed with mercy and grace.”

Stella Nyanzi, exiled activist: “How terrible, the news of the passing of @RajivRuparelia in a nasty traffic accident. He was very kind to my children, when I struggled to pay school fees at Kampala Parents School. I was allowed to pay slowly in installments until I fully paid up. Kitalo nnyo!”

Thomas Tayebwa, Deputy Speaker of Parliament: “It is hard to comprehend. Rajiv was full of life and loved this country with all his heart. Like his father, he had a big heart for humanity.”

Kin Kariisa, businessman: "His loss is deeply felt across our business community and beyond. My heartfelt condolences go out to the Ruparelia family during this difficult time. May Rajiv’s soul rest in eternal peace, and may his family find strength and solace."

Ruth Nankabirwa, energy minister: "This is so sad, heartbreaking and painful for the family and friends. I extend my deepest condolences and prayers to the family and friends of Sudhir and Joytsna Ruparelia."

Winnie Kiiza, former LoP: The Kasese community extends our heartfelt condolences to Sudhir Ruparelia, a son of the soil, for the tragic loss of his son, Rajiv Ruparelia. Rajiv was full of promise and an inspiration to many young entrepreneurs in Kasese and across the nation. He will be deeply missed.

Judith Heard, fashion model: "Still in disbelief. I’ve lost a very good friend, Rajiv Ruparelia ,someone whose heart was as big as his smile. Humble, kind, respectful, and full of light no matter who you were or where you came from, Rajiv had time for you. But beyond being a friend to many, he was a loving son and a devoted father. Seeing the wreckage broke me. My heart aches deeply."

𝐒𝐞𝐝𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐊𝐚𝐠𝐮𝐭𝐚 Nzaire, President Museveni's brother and NRM boss Kiruhura District: "His bright spirit and the legacy he leaves behind will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. May you find strength in the love of family, friends, and the community that stands with you in grief."

Gaetano Kagwa, media personality: “The loss of a child is a pain that words cannot heal. Sending healing prayers and strength to the Ruparelia family during this difficult time.”