Sugar investors urged to own plantation land to avoid conflicts

The National Union of Plantation and Agricultural Workers Uganda (NUPAWU) has urged investors and millers to own plantation land to avoid encroaching on traditional factories and diverting out-growers with high prices.

This appeal was made during NUPAWU's 14th quinquennial delegates conference in Mukono, themed "Rooted in Solidarity, Growing Stronger."

NUPAWU General Secretary, Mr. Joram Bruno Pajobo, highlighted the detrimental effects of the current situation, saying, "While this situation promotes high competition among producers, it creates room for theft of raw materials, high cost of production, low-quality products, low salaries, and wages, and evasion of taxes."

Pajobo emphasised that this harms the country's social and economic development, urging management to scrutinize licensing and conduct feasibility studies for established industries.

Former Secretary General of National Organisations of Trade Unions (NOTU) and Member of Parliament for Bubulo West, Mr Christopher Peter Werikhe, noted that many new sugar factories lack gardens for harvesting, deviating from the traditional model where factories have their own gardens and support out-growers.

Werikhe proposed a law zoning factories, requiring them to have over 100 acres of land for their garden and demonstrate support for out-growers to minimize conflicts.

NUPAWU faces several challenges, including social security issues for unorganized workers in formal and informal sectors, leading to job losses, landlessness, and displacement. The union also struggles with ineffective factory inspections conducted by politicians rather than technical experts and a non-functioning Labour Consultative Council. Additionally, the lack of a minimum wage remains a pressing concern.

Government officials acknowledged these challenges. Mr Peter Apollo Onzoma, Assistant Commissioner of Industrial Relations, cited logistics issues hindering adequate inspection but promised government support to increase industry presence. He also noted the low percentage of workers contributing to social security services and announced plans to expand coverage to all sectors.