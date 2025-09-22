Sugarcane farmers clash over council representation

Sugarcane farmers in Uganda are at odds over who should represent them on the newly created Uganda Sugar Industry Stakeholders’ Council.

The Sugar Council, established following the signing of the Sugar Amendment Act by President Museveni on May 30, is tasked with regulating all sugar-related business in the country. The council comprises 10 members: four from sugarcane-growing regions, three from sugar millers, and three from relevant government ministries, including Finance, Agriculture, and Trade. Members are appointed following approval by a committee headed by the Trade minister. In the Buganda region, the dispute has emerged between two farmer groups—the Greater Mukono Sugarcane Growers Association and the Buganda Sugarcane Growers Association.

The Greater Mukono group, led by Mr Julius Katerevu, nominated him as their representative for the council. However, in a competing move, the Buganda Sugarcane Growers Association, under the purported leadership of Mr Alex Mukoba, wrote to Trade minister Mr Francis Mwebasa nominating Ms Elizabeth Mbeiza for the same position. According to the letter, signed by Mr Mukoba, six Buganda sugarcane-growing associations met on July 11 to elect Ms Mbeiza as their council representative. The associations listed include the Victoria Sugarcane Growing Association, GM Kayunga Sugarcane Growing Association, Lugazi Sugarcane Growing Co-operative Society, Kansanda Sugarcane Growing Association, and the Central Buganda Sugarcane Growing Cooperative Union.

The letter to the Trade minister stated in part: “As per our communication dated 16 June 2025, which emphasised the establishment of the Sugar Council, sugarcane growing institutions convened a meeting in which Ms Mbeiza was elected as their representative.” Ms Mbeiza is reportedly affiliated with the Central Buganda Sugarcane Growing Cooperative Union. The Greater Mukono Sugarcane Growers Association, however, challenged the nomination in a letter dated September 19, 2025, questioning the legitimacy of the Buganda association and Ms Mbeiza’s appointment. “We are in receipt of a letter addressed to the minister nominating Ms Mbeiza as a sugarcane farmer representative to the Sugar Council.

We write to contest this nomination and appointment,” the letter reads. The Greater Mukono group argues that both the Central Buganda Cooperative and the Buganda Sugarcane Growers Association are unregistered. They also said Ms Mbeiza and Mr Mukoba are employees of Victoria Sugar Factory in Luweero, not farmers, and therefore ineligible to represent sugarcane growers. Ms Mbeiza reportedly works as head of Human Resources, while Mr Mukoba serves as an agent for the factory.

Several chairpersons of farmer groups distanced themselves from the purported meeting to elect Ms Mbeiza. Mr Iddi Pooya, the chairperson of the Greater Mukono association, denied attending the meeting, while Mr Edward Muteebe Kayondo, the chairperson of the Kayunga Sugarcane Growers Cooperative Society, also dissociated himself from Ms Mbeiza’s endorsement. Other groups, including Victoria Sugar Factory farmers, Kansanda farmers, and Lugazi farmers, petitioned the minister to approve Mr Katerevu, whom they described as a credible representative. When contacted, Ms Mbeiza defended her nomination. “It’s true that I work with Victoria Sugar, but I am also a farmer of sugarcane, which qualifies me to serve on the Sugar Council,” she said.

