Sugarcane farmers speak out on Museveni’s directive

Sugarcane farmers in Bunyoro and Tooro Sub-regions have welcomed President Museveni’s recent directive prohibiting sugar millers and weighbridge operators from deducting trash charges from their sugar cane deliveries.

While meeting farmers and millers at Kityerera State Lodge in Mayuge District last Wednesday, the President ordered millers to immediately stop the five percent “trash levy” deductions, which he said were unfair to farmers.

President Museveni was responding to concerns raised by Mr Isa Budugo, the chairperson of the National Association of Sugarcane Growers.

Mr Budugo explained that, despite amendments to the Sugar Act, millers continue to deduct five percent of delivered cane under the guise of trash management, even though the same materials, leaves and tops, are used to generate valuable by-products such as bagasse, electricity, and mud for fertilisers.

“Over 2,000 tonnes of sugarcane are deducted daily from farmers in the Busoga region as ‘trash’. These deductions eat into the already small profits of our farmers,” Budugo told the President.

In response, President Museveni instructed millers to reject sugarcane deliveries containing excess trash, rather than impose deductions. He also directed the Ministry of Trade to expedite the establishment of the Sugar Industry Stakeholders Council, as outlined in the newly amended Sugar Act, which he assented to on May 30.

Mr Patrick Byamukama, the chairman of the Bunyoro-Tooro Sugarcane Farmers Association, said farmers in the two regions are encouraged by the President's commitment to protecting their interests.

“Sugar factories should emulate the good practices of Kinyara Sugar Ltd, which does not deduct the five percent levy. It should be a uniform policy across all factories,” he said.

Mr Robert Atugonza, the chairman of the Masindi Sugarcane Growers Association Ltd, also commended the President for taking action. “We thank the President for protecting farmers. These deductions have been eating into our already meagre profits,” Mr Atugonza said.

He noted that, unlike other millers, Kinyara Sugar Ltd does not deduct trash charges, one of the reasons it remains a trusted partner for many growers in the region.

“While farmers elsewhere suffer deductions, Kinyara Sugar Ltd ensures we earn fully from our crop,” added Mr Atugonza, who has been nominated to represent Bunyoro and Tooro on the newly formed Sugar Industry Stakeholders Council.

Mr Max Omuto, the chairperson of the Hoima Sugarcane Outgrowers Association, also praised the President’s decision.

“We’ve long opposed the five percent trash deduction. Millers don’t throw anything away; they profit from the whole cane, including what they call ‘trash’. So there was no justification,” Mr Omuto said.

Mr Francis Mugerwa, the public relations officer at Kinyara Sugar Ltd, said the company is unaffected by the directive, as it already operates without trash deductions. President Museveni officially signed the Sugar Amendment Act on May 30, at State House Entebbe, in the presence of sugar millers and farmer representatives.