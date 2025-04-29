Sugarcane farming fuels climate change in Busoga

The rapid expansion of sugarcane farming in Busoga Sub-region is fuelling climate change, according to local leaders and scientists. Forests have been cleared to make way for sugarcane, causing carbon emissions to soar. Busoga’s climate is now marked by droughts, unpredictable weather, and floods.

Climate activist Edward Munaba says sugarcane farming is exacerbating climate change in the region. “Whenever you plant on a hundred acres, you cut all the trees. Mechanised farming emits carbon, contributing to greenhouse gases,” he says, adding that monoculture farming also depletes soil health and disrupts ecosystems.

“There is no convectional rain around sugarcane fields. The carbon stored in soils is exposed, accelerating climate change,” he said. Mr Munaba recommends regenerative practices such as carbon farming, agroforestry, and intercropping. “We must prioritise sustainable agriculture to mitigate climate change,” he says.

Mr Fred Wamukunyu, the Bugweri District’s natural resources officer, said Busoga’s forest cover now stands at 16 percent, down from the national average of 36 percent. “Clearing trees for sugarcane planting leaves the ground exposed, causing floods,” he said, citing Igombe Sub-county, which is a flood-prone area. He also warned that swamps such as Naigombwa are drying up, disrupting water flow to lakes such as Kyoga.

“Sugarcane cultivation has affected water supply because these swamps acted as channels from Lake Victoria,” he says. Mr Sam Nathan Nkenga, the Busoga Kingdom minister of agriculture, says: “Deforestation has destroyed anthills and wildlife that aid soil formation. Without trees, water retention has diminished, causing prolonged droughts.”

The Kingdom plans grassroots sensitisation on sustainable farming. “You can grow sugarcane, but also plant trees at boundaries and homes,” Mr Nkenga says.

Ms Florence Tiwaku, the Iganga District’s environment officer, also linked the region’s severe heatwaves and unreliable rains to sugarcane farming. Ms Tiwaku advocates for reforestation.

“For every tree cut down, we should plant five more,” he says. Ms Brenda Yariwo from One Acre Fund cautions that continued deforestation could have devastating consequences.

“If we cut trees and plant sugarcane without replacing them, it will cause climate change,” she warns. One Acre Fund is a social enterprise that supplies smallholder farmers in East Africa with asset-based financing and agriculture training services. One Acre Fund has distributed 1.7 million tree seedlings since 2021. Mr Frank Mugabi, the spokesperson for National Agricultural Research Organisation (Naro), says the organisation is promoting agroforestry through a partnership with the Busoga Kingdom.

“By integrating trees into farming systems, we can reduce the impacts of climate change,” he says. Mr Isa Budhugo, the chairperson of the Uganda Sugarcane Growers Association, says they have advised farmers to plant trees on sugarcane field boundaries.