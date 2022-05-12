Suluhu concludes two-day state visit
- President Museveni thanked his Tanzanian counterpart and the delegation for honouring his invite.
The President of Tanzania, Ms Samia Suluhu Hassan, yesterday concluded her two-day state visit to Uganda with a tour of the Roofings Ltd Factory in Namanve Industrial Park.
President Suluhu had earlier addressed a business meeting organised by the Private Sector Foundation at Serena Hotel in Kampala. ,
President Museveni later in the afternoon saw off Ms Suluhu at State House Entebbe after a successful State visit.
Ms Suluhu thanked President Museveni for hosting her and her delegation saying she had a positive visit.
“I have had a fruitful visit to Uganda and I believe this will smoothen the way we do business and what we should do,” she said.
Mr Museveni on his part thanked Ms Suluhu for accepting his invitation.
He took her through Uganda’s economic transformation, a process he said has seen majority Ugandans move from predominantly peasant to money economy.
At State House Entebbe to see off Ms Suluhu was Ms Lucia Isanga Nakadama, the third Deputy Prime Minister and minister without Portfolio, and the State minister for Foreign Affairs, Mr Okello Oryem, among others.