Suluhu concludes two-day state visit

The President of Tanzania, Ms Samia Suluhu Hassan, yesterday concluded her two-day state visit to Uganda with a tour of the Roofings Ltd Factory in Namanve Industrial Park.

President Suluhu had earlier addressed a business meeting organised by the Private Sector Foundation at Serena Hotel in Kampala. ,

President Museveni later in the afternoon saw off Ms Suluhu at State House Entebbe after a successful State visit.

Ms Suluhu thanked President Museveni for hosting her and her delegation saying she had a positive visit.

“I have had a fruitful visit to Uganda and I believe this will smoothen the way we do business and what we should do,” she said.

Mr Museveni on his part thanked Ms Suluhu for accepting his invitation.