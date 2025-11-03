Suluhu’s victory reflects Tanzanians’ confidence in her leadership- Museveni

President Museveni has congratulated his Tanzanian counterpart, Hassan Samia Suluhu, upon her re-election, noting that her victory was a reflection of the confidence Tanzanians have in her leadership.

Ms Suluhu was declared on Saturday the landslide winner of an election that set off deadly protests across the country over the exclusion of her main challengers.

“I congratulate Her Excellency Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of the United Republic of Tanzania and the Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) Party on her re-election as President of Tanzania. This victory reflects the confidence that the people of Tanzania have in her leadership and vision. Uganda and Tanzania share historic bonds of friendship and cooperation. I look forward to working with President Samia to further strengthen our partnership in trade, infrastructure, and regional integration for the peace and prosperity of our peoples,” President Museveni said in a Monday statement on X.









Tanzania’s electoral commission said Suluhu, who took power in 2021 after the death in office of her predecessor, John Pombe Magufuli, received more than 31.9 million votes, or 97.66% of the total, handing her a five-year term.

The main opposition party CHADEMA, which was barred from the election for refusing to sign a code of conduct and whose leader Tundu Lissu was arrested for treason in April, said late on Saturday that the results were "completely fabricated".

It added, "CHADEMA strongly rejects the so-called election results announced by the National Electoral Commission. These results have no basis in reality, as the truth is that no genuine election took place in Tanzania," it said on X.

"The countrywide demonstrations are clear proof that citizens did not take part in what is being called an election, and that they reject anyone emerging from this flawed electoral process," the party added in the statement on its account.

Protests erupted during Wednesday's vote for president and parliament, with some demonstrators tearing down banners of Hassan and setting fire to government buildings and police firing tear gas and gunshots, according to witnesses.

Demonstrators are angry about the electoral commission's exclusion of Suluhu's two biggest challengers from the race and what human rights groups have said are widespread arrests and abductions of opponents.

In a speech from the administrative capital Dodoma after being certified as the winner, Hassan said the actions of the protesters were "neither responsible nor patriotic".

"When it comes to the security of Tanzania, there is no debate - we must use all available security avenues to ensure the country remains safe," she said.

Hassan, 65, won praise after taking office in 2021 from Magufuli for easing government repression but has more recently faced criticism from opposition parties and activists after a series of arrests and alleged abductions of opponents.

Last year, she said she had ordered an investigation into reports of abductions, but no official findings have been released.

During the campaign, she touted accomplishments expanding road and railway networks and increasing power generation capacity.