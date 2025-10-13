Support NUP candidates, ANT's Muntu tells Rakai, Kyotera residents

The Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) presidential candidate, Maj Gen (rtd) Gregory Mugisha Muntu, has called upon voters in Rakai and Kyotera districts to rally behind candidates from the National Unity Platform (NUP) and other opposition groups in the forthcoming general elections.

Muntu's call follows failure by ANT to front candidates to compete for most positions in the area.

Speaking during his campaign tour across several trading centers including Kifamba, Kibaale, Rakai, Lwanda, Ssanje, Kalisizo, and Kyotera on Sunday, Muntu emphasised the need for opposition unity to bring about a peaceful change in Uganda’s leadership.

“Our mission is to achieve genuine change in the governance of this country. Since ANT has only one flag bearer here, Mr Denis Muyunga, for the Chairperson of Kasasa sub-county who is also our Greater Masaka regional coordinator, I urge you to vote for all capable opposition candidates who can stand firm against the regime,” Muntu told cheering crowds.

Among those NUP candidates he endorsed are; Grace Nalubega (Rakai District Woman MP), Rose Fortunate Nantongo (Kyotera District Woman MP), Saddam Kiggundu (Rakai TC councilor), Geoffrey Lutaaya (Kakuuto County MP) and John Paul Mpalanyi (Kyotera County MP). He also backed independent candidate, Alexander Mackay Muhinda for the Rakai District Chairperson seat, describing him as “a strong voice for the opposition.”

Addressing long-standing rural challenges

Gen Muntu’s message resonated deeply with residents frustrations over what they described as decades of government neglect. Rakai and Kyotera, both largely rural and agrarian, continue to struggle with poor infrastructure, low incomes, limited access to healthcare, and frequent water shortages.

Many roads in the two districts remain unpaved and impassable during the rainy seasons, making it difficult for farmers to transport produce to markets. Health centers often face medicine stock-outs, and schools grapple with low teacher pay and inadequate facilities.

“Imagine, President Museveni has promised to tarmac these roads for decades, but look at their state,” Muntu said as residents applauded in agreement. “You cannot keep rewarding failed leadership. This is the right time for the old man to retire peacefully and allow the country to move forward.”

Muntu pledged to prioritise public service reforms if elected, with a particular focus on improving the welfare of teachers and local government employees.

“The least-paid government worker should earn at least Shs2.5million, according to findings from one of the government’s own research institutions. It’s shameful that the state cannot fulfill such recommendations,” he said.

He argued that improving pay and working conditions for teachers and civil servants would boost morale, improve service delivery, and reduce corruption at the local level.

Muntu, a former army commander who served under President Museveni before parting ways with the ruling National ResistanceMovement (NRM), questioned why Ugandans continue to vote for a leader who has been in power for four decades.

“I declined a ministerial post when Museveni replaced me as army commander. Even Dr. Kizza Besigye, who once stood by him, is now in prison. What makes you think things will change under the same leadership?” Muntu asked.

He warned that continued suppression of opposition voices and intimidation of supporters reflected what he called a “new form of imperialism” within the ruling establishment.

“Museveni’s followers are now mistreating opposition supporters, the same way Milton Obote’s regime did. We cannot build a democratic nation through fear and coercion,” Muntu said.

Hopes for a new direction

Residents who turned up for the rallies expressed a mixture of hope and skepticism. While many agreed that change was needed, they also feared government reprisals for openly supporting opposition candidates.

Still, Muntu urged them to overcome fear and vote decisively for change.

“Rakai and Kyotera have suffered enough. The time has come to vote for leaders who will work for you, not those who only visit during campaign seasons,” he said.







