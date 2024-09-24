Support systems lacking as poisoning cases soar in Eastern Uganda

Fionah Auma, not real name, a resident of Busia District, was in 2019 chased from her husband's home by her in-laws after he died of hepatitis B.

Auma says her in-laws claimed she had no right to stay at their late brother's home because she had not borne him children.

Smarting with pain from the loss of her husband and the frustration from her in-laws, Auma bought poison and took it in a bid to end her life. Luckily, she was rushed to a nearby hospital, was given medication and survived.

Many people in Uganda who get frustrated often poison themselves to end their lives, according to a recent study.

A 2022/2023 report by the Directorate of Government Analytical Laboratory shows poisoning contributing to more than 11.4 deaths per 100,000 people annually.

The report cites poisoning as a public health concern and that the issue disproportionately affects rural areas where poor healthcare delivery and lack of emergency services aggravate mortality and disability rates.

Mr Simon Mundeyi, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, who addressed journalists on the subject in Kampala yesterday, named Pallisa, Budaka, Kibuku, Mbale, Serere, and Kumi in Eastern Uganda as the leading districts with the number of people who take poison.

The eastern region is followed by northern, with western coming third and Isingiro District recording the highest number of cases in the region. In Central Uganda, Greater Masaka takes the lead in the number of people that take poison in the region.

"Our report shows that suicide was reported to cause 63.3 percent cases of poisonings in urban as compared to 25.6 percent in rural areas,’’ Mr Mundeyi said.

The report suggests that the common causes of poisoning and the fatality rates are agrochemicals that contribute 42.4 percent case fatality rate, with household chemicals contributing 22.1 percent case fatality rate, and carbon monoxide contributing 20.0 percent case fatality rate.

He also cited snakebites as contributing 14.1 percent case fatality rate, food poisoning contributes 1.4 percent case fatality rate and pesticides contribute 1.4 percent of case fatality rate.

"Under-poisoning caused by pesticides; 64.5 percent of the poisoning cases are due to deliberate self-poisoning with children younger than 12 years, teenagers and young adults over 30 years. In urban areas, pesticide poisoning has been reported to cause 28.8 percent,’’ the report reads in part.

The report highlighted key factors contributing to poisoning as lack of information on chemical and poison handling, insufficient evidence on poisoning extent and types, poor collaboration among institutions handling chemicals, limited knowledge on poison types and exposure and inadequate protective measures and cleaning practices.

The report further cited clinical signs and symptoms of poisoning as malaise, excessive salivation, lacrimation, urinary incontinence, vomiting, blurred vision, headache, nausea, sweating, abdominal pain, and dizziness among others.

"To prevent poisoning, keep medicines and poisons out of the reach of children, never leave medicines or poisons unattended, always supervise children around medicines and poisons, when using pesticides, always avoid contact with skin, eyes and clothing, never leave food unattended to while cooking from outside the house/kitchen,’’ the report said.

"The Directorate of Government Analytical Laboratory received 967 cases of poisoning between January and September 2024, with 3,868 samples analysed.

“This highlights the need for continued awareness and education on poisoning prevention and management in Uganda. If you suspect poisoning in yourself or someone else, please call 0752438587 immediately for assistance,’’ the report said.

Most affected regions and prone districts

Eastern Uganda: Pallisa, Budaka, Kibuku, Mbale, Serere, and Kumi districts

Northern region

Western region (Isingiro district)

Central Uganda (Greater Masaka region)

Common causes of poisoning and the fatality rates