Support us in delivering better health services, church asks govt

Mbarara Archdiocese has asked for government support to upgrade Nyamitanga Health Center II for improved health services in the area.

Nyamitanga health II is located in Nyamitanga ward in Mbarara City South Division serving about 20,000 people.

Mbarara [catholic] Archdiocese health coordinator Sr Rosemary Ntegamahe says they still face challenges in operating the facility in its current categorization.

“We are working hard to have this facility upgraded to a health Center III because at the moment we only offer antenatal services but sometimes women deliver from here yet we do not have maternity services,” she noted.

“According to current statistics, 189 mothers die while giving birth out of every 100,000 which is bad for a country… but we are working with the government to reduce that. There is a challenge of delays as the lead cause of death yet we should have quick referrals,” she said.

On Saturday, the health facility received a Shs11million tricycle ambulance from the Rotary Club of Ntinda.

“This ambulance should be able to help us on transporting mothers immediately for maternity services,” she observed.

Nyamitanga Health Center II in charge Henry Atwebembere told Monitor the facility is pressured by between 150 to 300 people seeking health services monthly.

"For Antenatal, we usually receive 10 expectant mothers every week. Mothers like delivering from here but we don’t have maternity ward because of space,” he said.

Ntinda Rotary Club hope creator president Robert Tumwijukye, who led a team of Rotarians to deliver the tricycle ambulance and other essentials for expectant mothers, said: “If we secure more funds, we will support this facility to offer services of a health center III because we cannot allow mothers to keep dying while giving a life.”





Dr Alex Rutebwa, the Mbarara City Principal Health officer in charge of Child and Maternal Health assured the archdiocese that the government is ready support them to upgrade the facility for better services.

“There is already a plan to upgrade so that this catchment area can get maternity services from here (Nyamitanga Health Center II). A lot is already being done here like antenatal services, immunization, and other general care with support from government,” he added.

The archdiocese of Mbarara has 22 health facilities in Ankole sub region of which three are major hospitals, 11 health center IVs and eight are health Center IIs.