Supporters to march to Kenya High Commission in Kampala over Besigye abduction

The People’s Front for Freedom (PFF) group, made up of former members of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) now stationed on Katonga Road, have announced a raft of activities they plan to undertake as a way of showing their discontent following the arrest of veteran Opposition politician, Dr Kizza Besigye.

The political stalwart, who is currently on remand at Luzira prison over security-related charges, was arrested in Nairobi, Kenya, at the weekend before being arraigned in the General Court Martial in Makindye on Wednesday.

While addressing journalists in Kampala, Kira Municipality MP Ibrahim Nganda Ssemujju, who spoke on behalf of the party, said among the several steps they plan on taking next is walking to the Kenyan High Commission offices in Kampala. The activity has been scheduled for next Monday.

“We have invited FDC-PFF leaders and will take a walk from here [Katonga] to demand an explanation on why they continue abducting our people, yet, Kenya should be home,” Mr Ssemujju said.

He added that they will demand answers on why the Kenyan government is targeting some of Uganda’s leaders by humiliating and torturing them.

Mr Ssemujju also revealed that at the moment, their party’s interim president, Mr Erias Lukwago, is in Kenya to find out what happened and also gather more details.

“He (Lukwago) has met a number of civil rights [and] legal [representatives] and other communities who are also helping to establish circumstances under which Dr Besigye was abducted.

And also internally, within Kenya, they are trying to hold their government and institutions to account,” Mr Ssemujju said, adding: “We intend to also petition international and regional bodies, courts including the UN (United Nations)”.

LUKWAGO IN NAIROBI

Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, who is the interim PFF president, yester[1]day travelled to Kenya to explore ways of legally challenging what he described as rampant abductions of their members.