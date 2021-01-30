Supreme Court declines to receive Bobi Wine’s election petition today

By U R N More by this Author

The Supreme Court has declined a request by the lawyers of the National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine to file his presidential election petition Saturday.

Kyagulanyi’s lawyers of Wameli and Company Advocates had written to the Supreme Court Registrar to allow them to file their petition today (January 30, 2021) to beat the 15-day deadline, which falls on Sunday.

“….We act on behalf of Mr Kyagulanyi Robert Ssentamu on whose instructions we address you as follows; Our client has instructed us to file the above presidential election petition on his behalf. Although the deadline for filing is Monday 1st, February 2021, we wish to file the petition Saturday the 30th day of January 2021 by 2 pm to avoid any eventuality,” reads the letter in part.

Adding that, “This is to request you to make provisions for us to be able to file the said petition tomorrow (Saturday) and be attended to”.

The Judiciary Spokesperson, Jameson Karemani confirmed to this reporter that Kyagulanyi’s team had indeed written to the court requesting to file the petition today.

"It's true his lawyers wrote to court giving notice that they intended to file tomorrow (Saturday) but we advised them to file on Monday. This reporter has confirmed this from notes on the notice written by the Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo.

“The last day of filing the petition falls on January 31, 2021, which is a Sunday. Hence the last day for doing so is Monday 1st Feb, 21,” the Chief Justice said.

Article 104 of the Constitution as amended in 2017 allows a presidential candidate up to 15 days after the declaration of results to file a petition in the Supreme Court.

This year’s presidential election results were declared on January 16, 2021. The Electoral Commission Chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama declared incumbent President, Yoweri Kaguta Tibuhaburwa Museveni the winner with 5,851,037 votes representing 58.64 percent against Kyagulanyi’s 3,475,298 votes representing 34.85 percent.

On January 28, 2021, Justice Byabakama released the final tally of the results showing that Mr Museveni garnered an extra 191, 861 votes pushing his final tally to 6,042,898 votes representing 58.38 percent while Mr Kyagulanyi got an extra 156, 139 votes pushing his final tally to 3,631,437 votes representing 35.0 percent.

However, Mr Kyagulanyi, who was besieged by security for 11 days from the Election Day, has since rejected the poll results. He told journalists a few days that he has overwhelming evidence to overturn Museveni’s election but would leave the matter to the public court.

Mr Kyagulanyi argued that he didn’t have hope of his petition succeeding in court like the previous one filed by former presidential candidates, Amama Mbabazi and Dr Kizza Besigye because the judges are appointed by his rival.

This reporter has since learnt that Kyagulanyi’s legal team intends to adduce evidence to prove that the election was marred by irregularities since his nomination, fraud and arrest of his agents and the direct involvement of the military in the elections among others.