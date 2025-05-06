Supreme Court embraces mediation to reduce case backlog

The mediation of cases between parties has commenced in a bid to fast-track disposal of cases in the highest court in the land. Speaking to this publication at the weekend, the registrar of the Supreme Court, Ms Elizabeth Akullo Ogwal, said they found it prudent to introduce mediation at the Supreme Court for purposes of cutting down the protracted legal battles that parties go through.

“We kicked-started the process…(last Thursday) and created a list of some files for pre-mediation sessions. Yesterday (Thursday), we did three pre-mediation conferences, and this is the first time the Supreme Court is engaging in appellate mediation,” Registrar Ogwal said.

She added: “It’s an approach aimed at reducing backlog at the Supreme Court and also geared at fostering peaceful resolution of the cases between the litigants. Remember that these cases started way from the lower courts, so you find that by the time they reach this level, litigants have spent huge sums of money in terms of legal fees. The costs associated with litigation and time spent are enormous, so it’s wise to explore options for amicable settlement, and appellate mediation is one of them.”

Mediation in Uganda is a form of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) where a neutral third party, the mediator, facilitates a conversation between the warring parties to reach a mutually agreed resolution to their dispute out of the normal court process.

When asked about the type of cases that appellate mediation is targeting, Ms Ogwal said cases of a civil nature. The registrar also revealed that so far, they have identified 14 files that are ready for appellate mediation, and out of the 14, eight have already been registered.

A single judge or an accredited court mediator can mediate the cases between the parties. Outgoing Deputy Chief Justice Richard Buteera last week urged the Judiciary management to explore mediation as a means to the quick resolution of cases.

“After four and a half years as Deputy Chief Justice and four decades in public service, it is my conviction that the people of Uganda want a justice system that is justice-centred and caters to their interests in a manner that they understand.

That system should be close to their beliefs, their culture and norms, and that system is the Alternative Dispute Resolution Mechanisms,” Justice Buteera said during his handover to incoming Deputy Chief Justice Dr Flavian Zeija in Kampala.

He added: “It is very important that we all embrace the ADR because the public will appreciate what we do and will know the kind of justice they will offer.” Ms Ogwal urged litigants to embrace mediation as a way of resolving disputes, arguing that it is faster than when one goes through hearings.

“It’s also beneficial because it leads to a more tailored and satisfactory outcome. Very importantly, the appellate mediation aims to provide a platform for the parties to explore alternatives without opting for a full hearing, which restores broken relationships, and that is what justice seeks to provide,” she said. Last March, President Museveni applauded African Chief Justices who had gathered in Kampala and resolved to settle disputes the African way.

He said resolving conflicts the African way, such as mediation and reconciliation, leads to truth-telling unlike the current formal justice system that covers the truth upon hiring a powerful lawyer. “With the current legal system, one hires an advocate to cover his or her mistakes in a courtroom. The lawyer’s job is to minimise his client’s mistakes and maximise his innocence. He is paid to obscure the truth after all attempts to arrive at the truth,” Mr Museveni said in his speech, read out by Vice President Jessica Alupo.

Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo has always advocated for alternative dispute resolution of cases, arguing that the United States of America has embraced ADR, with more than 90 percent of its cases being resolved through the same mechanism.

The Judiciary has a case backlog of more than 43,000 cases, out which,563 cases are in the Supreme Court. Case backlog means those cases that have stayed in the judicial system for more than two years without being resolved.