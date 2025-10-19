Supreme Court Justice Chibita launches book on death and grief

Silence engulfed the hotel hall in Kampala as Supreme Court Justice Mike Chibita launched his book on facing loss, death, and grief.

In his 183-page book, the Justice of the highest court in the land explains what happens when leaders face loss as a result of death.

Core to the book, Justice Chibita recounts his personal experience in which he encountered numerous deaths in his immediate family and among his colleagues, which saw him go from being born fifth to being elevated to firstborn after his elder siblings all died.

The feelings of sorrow and bad memories of the dead hit the hotel hall on October 16 when the invited panel members recounted the death experience of their dear ones.

One such recollection was that of High Court Judge David Makumbi.

His story was that he lost his wife, Dr Carolyne Peris Makumbi, to metastatic cancer of the liver, a condition she battled for five years, though earlier she had also suffered from breast cancer.

“… Then, my prayer changed because I was saying to God, For me, I'm accepting your will; whichever way you decide, whether you want her around or you are taking her, I'm surrendering to your will. One thing that I'm asking you is if she is going, don’t let her go in despair,” Justice Makumbi recounted his ordeal he faced while his wife lay helpless on her hospital bed.

“One of the greatest leadership challenges I had to face was 48 hours before she died, my late wife was a doctor, and there was no sugarcoating for her; she knew everything that was happening to her and because she had said it was too much (the pain), I called the doctor and consulted and given the persona she was very lively outgoing, ‘I told her it's ok’ to mean its ok for her to go,” Justice Makumbi said.

He added that after his wife died, the next challenge was how to explain to his son why his mother, who had gone to the hospital, hadn’t returned.

The other panelists of the night were a couple, Richard and Joyce Wandawa, whose son committed suicide after he developed mental challenges.

Ms Wandawa, while recounting the nature of death that her son succumbed to, broke down emotionally and was only consoled by her husband, who was beside her.

Former Finance Minister Ezra Suruma, who was the chief guest, applauded Justice Chibita for writing such a book that “touches everyone.”

“Your life will not be the same when these words become real to you that you are not just a physical person, but a spiritual person and spirituality in its eternity,” Dr Suruma said.

He added: “Don’t concentrate on bread and butter, but concentrate on eternal life. Die for God’s sake, and you will be at peace because, clearly, death is coming. I'm not threatening, but I'm just quoting…”

The other topics that Justice Chibita discusses in his book include; Opportunity to Grieve, Universal Grief and the Luxury to Grieve, We love, We laugh, We Grieve-It’s Just Another Emotion, Grieving the Missing Part, You are Never Ready for a Mother’s death, African explain death-Witchcraft, Grieving the Finality of death, Farewell and Funerals, So, When do Leaders Grieve, and Hope.