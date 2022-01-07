Supreme Court rules on polls in 6 municipalities

Justice Mike Chibita

By  Anthony Wesaka

What you need to know:

  • This follows a judgment in which a panel of five justices unanimously dismissed an appeal in which the Attorney General and the EC had sought to overturn the lower court’s (Constitutional Court) judgment that had ejected the six MPs from the House for being elected in non-existent constituencies.

 The Supreme Court yesterday confirmed that the Electoral Commission (EC) erroneously organised parliamentary elections in the six newly-created constituencies for the 2016 General Election.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.