Supreme Court ruling won’t move us - Akena

The president of Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC), Mr Jimmy Akena, has criticised the recent Supreme Court ruling that nullified his presidency.

The ruling follows the 2015 High Court application which was filed by the late Joseph Bossa who was the vice president of the party in Mr Olara Otunu’s regime.

Bbosa, who died in October 2019, had filed an application contesting Mr Akena’s 2015 election as party president and had asked for a judicial review against the UPC and its electoral commission.

“Because the ruling came on Friday, October 13, the looming time-bound electoral process is no longer before us. I’m therefore, calling upon all UPC members to continue with the mobilisation for the upcoming elections and also to heighten our preparation and mobilisation for the 2026 elections,” Mr Akena said during a media briefing yesterday in Kampala.

He added: “We will soon be calling on members of the National Council to prepare to deliberate and set into motion clear activities for the 2026 election.”

In further criticising the Supreme Court decision, Mr Akena, the son to late President Milton Obote, said the decision was over taken by events and no longer holds water.

Mr Akena also scoffed at his rivals, bragging of how there is only one UPC which the MPs who subscribe to the party, pay their monthly contributions.

Mr Akena said the people against him want the party to collapse but vowed to defend it by all means.

“UPC is here to stay, they may wish me ill, they may fight me but I will ensure with all the ability I have that UPC continues to live and be represented at all levels of government in this country,” Mr Akena said.

He added: “We have struggled to keep this party and I will continue struggling to keep UPC standing, because most of them want UPC to disappear.”

Mr Akena, who is also the Lira Municipality MP, claimed those fighting him only come out during the election period and that they have not contributed anything to the party.

Mr Peter Walubiri the president of UPC faction loyal to Mr Olara Otunnu, last evening said :“It shows somebody can defy court orders from three courts and insists that he holds the office lawfully when courts said he is in office illegally.”