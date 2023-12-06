Supreme Court saves Mujuzi Forest Reserve in Masaka

The Supreme Court has dismissed, with costs, a case in which businessman Evaresto Kafeero Mugerwa was claiming ownership of 98.71 hectares (more than 248 acres) of land in Mujuzi Central Forest Reserve in Masaka District.

The highest appellate court ruling ending a 15-year-old case declared that the disputed land is part of Mujuzi Forest Reserve thereby rendering Mr Mugerwa’s title null and void.

In a unanimous judgement, a panel of five justices of the Supreme Court held that the disputed land which the Uganda Land Commission (ULC) granted lease to Mr Mugerwa for purposes of farming was prohibited.

The justices include Chief Justice Alphonse Owiny-Dollo, Faith Mwondha, Prof Lillian Tibatemwa, Percy Night Tuhaise and Mike Chibita.

“I find that there is no merit in the appellant (Mugerwa)’s contention that the learned justices of the Court of Appeal failed to re-evaluate the evidence. They did not err in fact when they upheld the findings of the trial court that the land in dispute was part of Mujuzi Central Forest Reserve at the time the lease was granted,” Justice Mwondha ruled in the lead judgment.

Mr Mugerwa had appealed to the Supreme Court faulting the Court of Appeal and the High Court for failing to adequately evaluate the evidence thereby causing a miscarriage of justice to him.

Part of Muzuji Central Forest Reserve in Bukakkata Sub-county, Masaka District, which has been cleared by encroachers. PHOTO | SYLVESTER SSEMUGENYI

Through his lawyers, Mr Mugerwa faulted the lower court judges for failing to appraise the evidence on record and thus making an erroneous finding that the disputed land formed part of the Mujuzi forest reserve.

But Justice Mwondha ruled that Mr Mugerwa’s argument offended the rules governing the court procedure because he did not set out what the judges failed to re-evaluate which resulted in the wrong decision.

“There is overwhelming evidence on record which shows that the land in question is inside Mujuzi Central Forest reserve. To that extent, the first appellate court re-evaluated the evidence and correctly based on its findings on the adduced evidence on record,” Justice Mwondha held.

The land in dispute is in Buddu block 783 measuring 98.71 hectares at Byante, Kitunga-Kyatunga, Kyanamukaka in Masaka District forming part of Mujuzi Central Forest Reserve under the management of NFA.

Records show that in February 1985, Mr Mugerwa acquired a lease from the Uganda Land Commission (ULC) for 98.71 hectares but in 2006 NFA claimed and evicted him leading to a 2008 court case.

In court, Mr Mugerwa had sought an order restraining NFA from evicting him, paying him general damages for trespass and legal costs incurred.

But NFA through its lawyer Joseph Kwesiga argued that the forest land was gazette in 1932 and asked the court to declare that the disputed land was part of Mujuzi Forest Reserve and that the certificate of title of the same was issued in error.

The High Court ruled that the registration of Mr Mugerwa as the proprietor in the forest land was effected in error because the same was not available for leasing.