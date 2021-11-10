Prime

Supreme Court to rule on multiple Kazinda charges

Former principal accountant in the Office of the Prime Minister Geoffrey Kazinda at the Supreme Court in Kampala yesterday. PHOTO / ISAAC KASAMANI

By  Anthony Wesaka  &  Juliet Kigongo

What you need to know:

  • This was after a panel of five justices led by Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo yesterday heard the submissions by officials from the Attorney General’s chambers on behalf of the DPP and Kazinda, who represented himself in court.

The Supreme Court yesterday said it will render its judgment in which the Attorney General is seeking to overturn an earlier directive by a lower court to stop the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) from prosecuting jailed former principal accountant in the Office of the Prime Minister, Geoffrey Kazinda, by way of piece-meal method.

