Supreme Court upholds businessman Kato Kajubi’s life sentence

After six years of waiting for court’s decision on his appeal, jailed businessman Godfrey Kato Kajubi has learnt that he will to serve his life imprisonment punishment for the murder of a 12-year-old boy. PHOTO/ FILE

By  Juliet Kigongo

What you need to know:

“We all cherish to live in a society where we do not have to worry that someone driven by ill motives could pounce on us and disrupt our lives. We all desire that our world is devoid of human monsters and is at peace with itself and our hearts never have to skip a beat because our children have taken a little longer than usual to return home from playing with their mates,” the judges said 


