Survey report lists NFA as claimant for Bugoma land

The National Forestry Authority (NFA) has been listed among the 23 claimants of Bugoma Central Forest Reserve land for which it is mandated to protect under the laws, a survey report has revealed.

The boundary opening report for Bugoma Central Forest Reserve shows that NFA lays claim to approximately 41,144 hectares of land with 132.5km of boundary cutline. Of this, 44.5km of the boundary is marked by natural features, including rivers Nkusi Nyakatete and Kamugamba.

The report indicates that NFA is basing on the statutory instrument number 63 of the forest reserves declaration order of 1998, forest maps on reference number BN/63, map sheet reference 47/2, 4; 48/1, 3 as well as boundary plans 1507 and 1637.

“The perimeter is witnessed by the majestic concrete pillars standing 1.1 metres above ground level. The boundary plans have clearly marked turning points and boundary plans compute a total area of 39,492,620 hectares,” reads part of the report.

The report, which was compiled by the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development shows that Hoima Sugar Limited has 5,779.7 hectares (14,281.64 acres) in Kyangwali estate.

It also shows that the basis for Hoima Sugar Limited’s claim is based on the copy of certificate of title, a copy of search statement dated June 10, 2021, and the Environment and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) by the National Environment Management Authority (Nema). A High Court judgement in the case between NFA against Hoima Sugar Limited and Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom at Masindi has also come into play.

Dated November 30, 2023, the report was forwarded by the Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development (MLHUD), Judith Nabakooba, to the minister of Water and Environment. This followed a Cabinet directive. The directive tasked the land surveyors to open the boundaries of Bugoma forest reserve to determine whether Hoima Sugar Limited (HSL) encroached on the forest land and to resolve other pending boundary verification exercises ordered by the court to ensure the conservation of the forest.

Claimants

NFA is mandated under the laws to manage central forest reserves with the objectives of expanding partnerships supplying forest and non-forest products and services.

Other claimants include Francis Atugonza with a customary claim of 1,318 hectares (3,256.78 acres), Shaban Bitarabeho of Shabi Trading Company Limited (35.845 hectares), Rajab Balihamwe (150 acres), Ephraimu Mugenyi (377.167 Hectares), Emmy Rwemera Mazirane (600 hectares), Matia Byaruhanga, Fred Mutekaniza and Isaac Isingoma claim for 517 hectares while Serevesti Kasaija and Crestom Semate each claiming for 500 acres.

Also on the list are: Mustafa Zaidi of MZ Agencies, claiming 2,000 hectares (4,942 acres) at Kisaru, 296.5720 hectares (732.83 acres) at Nyangabi- Kimbugu and 662.3484 hectares (1,636.663 acres) at Nyaigugu.

According to the list, Gerald Tusabomu, Richard Kiwanuka and others claim 500 acres at Nyairongo Rwenkobe villages, Rev Joachim Mugisa Ateenyi (150 hectares) 200 acres at Kitakara in Kyangwali; Tulipona Veterans Association (2,000 acres), Muhammadi Kaganda (60 acres) John Ruralya (500 acres), Omuhereza Murungi, Migisa Murungi and Kusemererwa Murungi (72.969 hectares), Alfred Kato, Doreen Komukyeya and Ruth Kyebambe claim 1,221 acres and Prince Fred Mugenyi Roland and others claim 2sq miles at Katikara and Ngogolo villages.

The report shows that the claimants are holding customary documents while others have offer letters from the office of the Omukama of Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom.

Other claimants holding land titles in the forest are: Margaret Kyenkya (342.2 hectares) Bugoma Jungle Lodge (9.311 hectares), Shaban Turyamureba (35.845 hectares), as well as Francis Xervia Rutalo (153.632 hectares, 57.9 hectares and 40.490 hectares).

No comment

When contacted, the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Water and Environment, Mr Alfred Okidi Okot, said he was unable to discuss issues regarding the report. He added that “government shall make that report public […] at an appropriate moment”.

Ms Juliet Mubi, NFA’s publicist, said she was not aware of the report, adding: “We were just observers during the boundary opening.”

Mr Dickens Kamugisha, the chairperson of the Save Bugoma Forest Campaign, said they are dismayed that the report does not provide a definitive finding on whether Hoima Sugar Limited encroached on Bugoma CFR land.

“Instead, it relies on illegally obtained certificates of registrations, the illegal environmental social impact assessment (ESIA) certificate, the search statement, and court judgments to reach a finding that Hoima Sugar Ltd is utilising land leased to it by the Omukama of Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom (BKK), without determining whether that land is within the Bugoma CFR gazetted area,” he said.