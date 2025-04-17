Surviving a tough business climate: Insights from top entrepreneurs

In a challenging business environment, survival requires more than just a brilliant idea or a solid business plan. According to successful Ugandan entrepreneurs, when market conditions tighten, competition intensifies, and economic uncertainty looms, even seasoned businesspeople can struggle to maintain their footing.

However, some businesses not only survive but also emerge stronger. Prof Wasswa Balunywa, former principal of Makerere University Business School, says resilience, strategic thinking, and adaptability are key in such times.

“Tough times require tough measures; in difficult situations, astute business owners must be pennywise, think outside the box, innovate or die,” Prof Balunywa said.

“Difficult times for businesses could be both external and internal within the organisation. And how do you face them? To be able to face them, you, first of all, have to find out exactly what it is and then identify the cause of the difficult times,” he said.

“The first external factor is economics. It could be something to do with inflation, interest rates, or competition from your competitors. It could be strikes in the industry; internally, it could be poor management, it could be restructuring, or even internal strikes within the organisation. So it’s important that you find out exactly what these difficult times are, then you can find a solution to the difficult times,” he added.

Dr Fred Muhumuza, a development economist, stresses the importance of deeply understanding your target market.

“Many businesses falter because they do not grasp their customers and their needs,” he said. “To succeed, it is vital to cultivate personal relationships and offer unique value that sets your business apart from the competition,” he added. In tough conditions, he noted, cost management becomes just as critical. Poor financial discipline, especially during volatile sales periods, can result in unsustainable losses.

“Businesses should evaluate their fixed costs—like rent. If rent is too high, relocating to a more affordable space might be the lifeline you need,” Dr Muhumuza advised.

Smart pricing

Dr Margaret Blick Kigozi, a seasoned entrepreneur and former head of the Uganda Investment Authority, notes that pricing strategies must adapt to the financial constraints of consumers in a tough economy.

“Customers are budget-conscious. Businesses must decide whether to offer lower prices or emphasise the added value of their products. Understanding your target market’s willingness to pay is key,” she said.

Drawing from her experience with Crown Beverages Limited, one of Uganda’s most successful enterprises, Dr Kigozi advised entrepreneurs to ensure they are offering the right product for the market.

“Some businesses fail because they develop products without considering demand or competition. Knowing your market is crucial,” she said.

Reaching customers

Dr Kigozi also highlighted the importance of refining distribution strategies. She encouraged businesses to consider innovative approaches like delivery services, promotions, or improved logistics.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic, we adopted door-to-door delivery, which is still effective today,” she said. “If your competitor reaches the customer before you, you’ve already lost ground.”

Retention over expansion

While expansion might seem like a sign of growth, Mr David Ssegawa, the proprietor of Sizzle and Grill, said retention is more important than merely opening new branches. “Many people think the solution lies in expansion—branches here and there. But sustainability is what works,” he said.

“Has the client come to you? Yes. But have they stayed with you? Have they referred someone else?” he added.

Mr Ssegawa believes the heart of customer retention lies in strong social connections. “Sometimes, you miss a delivery deadline, but if you have a good relationship with your client, they’ll forgive you and come back. The question is—after a disappointment, do they walk away or stay?” he posed.

Customer feedback

Mr Jonathan Kiberu, an economist at Gateway Research Centre Uganda, emphasised the role of feedback and strong cash flow management in surviving a difficult market.

“Feedback helps businesses refine their customer relations and improve service,” he said. “Also, tracking income and expenses is essential. Some entrepreneurs spend more before earning anything. By midday, they’ve already spent on fuel and food without any sales,” he added.

He advised business owners to ensure they are generating profit before incurring expenses. “You need to know—are you operating in profit or loss before you spend?”

Diversification

Unlike Mr Ssegawa, Mr Kiberu supports market diversification. In his view, having multiple product lines helps businesses remain stable when one product underperforms.

“You might be running a salon but also sell beauty products or perfumes. If the salon side isn’t booming, the other product line fills the gap,” he explained.

Start, solve, be consistent

In a phone interview, business magnate Sudhir Ruparelia, the chairman of the Ruparelia Group, pointed to clarity, consistency, and solving real problems as pillars of business success.

“The secret of getting ahead is getting started and being consistent,” Mr Ruparelia said.

“A successful business must solve a need. If it doesn’t, it’s bound to fail,” he added. He said attention to detail can be the difference between failure and success. “Have a clear vision, monitor your investments, be customer-focused, build a strong team, and never ignore the power of innovation and marketing,” he advised.

Dr Kigozi echoed the importance of having a survival plan tailored to market dynamics.

She recommends introducing what she calls a “low feeder”—a lower-priced product that attracts more customers when disposable incomes shrink. “This doesn’t mean cheapening your brand but offering a product at a lower price point to keep traffic flowing,” she said.

Across all expert voices, one thing is clear—thriving in a tough market demands more than just grit. It requires understanding your customers, managing costs wisely, adapting your pricing and delivery models, and building strong customer relationships. Expansion, diversification, and innovation are all important.



