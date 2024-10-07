Survivor to supporter: Namata’s triumph over breast cancer

At 63, Norah Namata stands as a beacon of hope in her community of Wakiso. Having fought her own battle with breast cancer, she now channels her strength and experience to guide others, especially a neighbour undergoing treatment for cervical cancer.

Ms Namata knows firsthand the emotional toll of such a journey and is dedicated to providing the support needed to navigate the path of healing.

A life transformed

Despite the loss of her breasts, Ms Namata has thrived over the past three years, living with resilience and purpose. Her journey began in November 2018, while she was in Mityana Kiwawu. Someone, using a speaker, passing through her village spoke passionately about breast cancer and its early detection, prompting her to check her own body. Her heart broke as she discovered a lump in her right breast.

The next day, she visited Malangala Health Centre, where uncertainty loomed. The doctors were hesitant, suggesting surgery to remove the lump. “I declined at first because I had not told my children,” she recalls, her voice heavy with the weight of that decision. But fate had other plans. As she left the hospital, she overheard a nurse whisper the word “cancer,” sending her spiraling into a whirlwind of fear and dread.

The struggle to seek help

Returning home, Ms Namata faced the harsh reality of her diagnosis alone. The burden of fear kept her from seeking immediate medical care, and for months, she avoided the hospital. Instead, she encountered a number of home remedies from well-meaning friends. They recommended that she uses crushed garlic, ointments. But none of them eased her pain. In August 2019, her daughter’s unwavering insistence finally broke through her reluctance.

She arrived at the Uganda Cancer Institute, where the atmosphere was thick with stories of struggle and survival. Those narratives ignited a flicker of courage within her.

“Hearing the experiences of other women gave me the strength to begin my own treatment journey,” Ms Namata shares, her voice laced with gratitude.

The road to healing

By September 24, 2019, she had opened a file and embarked on her treatment journey. Chemotherapy began, but the road was fraught with challenges. Despite stock-outs of some drugs, she found favour in the eyes of her doctors, receiving utmost care and most medications at no cost. Yet, the distance from her home in Mityana posed its own obstacles. “I did not want to miss any appointments, so I sometimes slept on the veranda of Uganda Cancer Institute,” she recalls.

Fortunately, Ms Namata had the unwavering support of her daughter. They temporarily stayed with Ms Namata’s elder sister in Namungoona to ease the burden of travel. But tragedy struck when her sister passed away, forcing them back to the harsh reality of sleeping on the veranda of the Institute as they continued to fight against cancer.

Facing the surgery

The toll of chemotherapy was profound; she lost her hair, and her nails turned dark, a constant reminder of her battle. After six grueling months, it was time for surgery. On July 8, 2020, her right breast was removed, followed by the left one on August 17. “I felt confident in the doctors’ hands; I knew they were working for my wellness,” she says, her resolve shining through the pain.

But the journey was far from over. During the procedure, doctors discovered lymph nodes in her armpits that needed removal to prevent a recurrence.

Since there was a lockdown in the country, it took her almost a year to start her radiotherapy and was only able to have it after the lockdown was lifted. The doctors had prescribed that she would have 30 days under the treatment and was asked to pay Shs300,000. Fortunately after a review, she needed only 15 days and Shs150,000 was refunded to her.

Ms Namata thereafter connected with the Uganda Women Cancer Support Organisation (UWOCASO), where she found not just support but empowerment.

“They helped me realise I was not alone and that I could still live a fulfilling life without my breasts,” she reflects. Inspired, she ventured into livestock farming, despite some numbness in her hand from radiotherapy. “I can still dig and grow my own food,” she beams, embodying the spirit of resilience.

Since completing her treatment in 2021, her follow-up appointments have transitioned from every three months to now an annual review.

“Early diagnosis and immediate treatment can cure cancer,” Ms Namata emphasises.

Her story is a powerful reminder that hope, strength, and community can turn a battle with cancer into a journey of empowerment and healing.