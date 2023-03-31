Survivors of child sacrifice get Shs8b rehabilitation centre

Residents of Mukono District are excited over the construction of a modern rehabilitation centre for victims of sexual abuse, child sacrifice and trafficking.

The facility provides physical and psychosocial trauma therapy.

While commissioning the construction works of the Shs8 billion facility at Kyampisi child care ministries (KCM) offices in Kyampisi Sub-county on Wednesday, Mr Peter Sewakiryanga, the executive director of KCM, said the centre would reduce stigma and suffering among the victims.

“The rehabilitation facility would not only cater for the big number of victims in East Africa but also provide a centre where they (victims) will get treatment, counseling, reception, play and entertainment facilities, plus facilities to be used by victims with special needs such as those that were mutilated,” he said.

The facility is being funded by business proprietors from New Zealand and Australia from the Business Entrepreneurial School, a company that coaches business owners and entrepreneurs, through personal and systemic obstacles to grow, succeed, and thrive.

It is expected to be complete by early next year.

Safe haven

Mr Bruce Campbell, the chief executive officer of Business Entrepreneurial School, said they want to create a safe place for children who have been traumatized and also support in advocacy, awareness creation on child sacrifice and trafficking.

“We are doing advocacy at a global level and to shine some light from a global perspective that we are supporting and advocating that this vice or atrocity has to stop immediately,” Mr Campbell said.

He added: “Through mission abundance, we are going to support a new programme for surveillance, capture and assisting in prosecution in order to have the offenders taken to courts of law.”