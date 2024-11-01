Survivors of Kagadi attack narrate ordeal

It was a sombre mood yesterday as 10 people, who were killed in Muzizi A Village, Kyaterekera Sub-county, Kagadi District due to disagreements over a religious outfit, were laid to rest.

Among the victims were Baluku Ferdinandi, 13, and Olive Kabugo, 13, whose bodies were picked from the Kagadi Hospital mortuary and taken to Ntoroko District for burial at their parents’ home.

At the time of the attack, the duo had visited their grandparents.

Kagadi Resident District Commissioner Lilian Ruteraho, while addressing the mourners, cautioned them against joining cult-like groups.

"While everyone has freedom of worship, we will be tightening regulations. From now on, faith-based registrations will not be approved without clear objectives,” Ms Ruteraho said.

“Some groups, under the guise of religion, have been registered despite questionable intentions, often due tocorruption. This will no longer be tolerated,” she added.

The survivors of Tuesday night’s massacre in Muzizi A Village, are responding to treatment, according to the managers of the health facilities where they are admitted.

Among the injured, four are from the same family and were admitted to two private facilities in Kyaterekera Trading Centre, Kyaterekera Sub-county.

Mr Erimos Mbusa Mukandha, who is admitted to People’s Clinic along with his grandson Julius Omuge, said because his house is next to those of the attackers, he was the first target.

He said he first heard a knock on his door at around 9pm when he, his wife, and two other family members were sleeping. The assailants called out to him, requesting his company to a funeral vigil.

“When I heard them knocking, I was hesitant to open the door, as it was late,” he said. “But they convinced me; the moment I opened the door, they attacked me, slashing me without any explanation. I screamed for help, calling my wife, Deborah Kyakimwe, butthey turned their anger on her as well,” he added.

Mukandha said he sustained severe cuts to his head, shoulder, and right limb. His wife was also struck in the head, while their grandson suffered a deep cut on his back.

Futile attempts

His daughter tried to intervene and was also slashed on both hands.

Another survivor, Mr Rogers Zabaala, who is also admitted to Kyaterekera Clinic, said when he heard the alarm during the night, he rushed out to help. On his way, he found Boniface Rogers Nyirambe still breathing but lying in a pool of blood.

He attempted to carry him to Muzizi Trading Centre to find transport to the hospital but the attackers intercepted him.

“I tried to fight them off, but they overpowered me, one of them struck me on the shoulder with a machete, and I had no choice but to run for my life. That’s how I survived,” he added.

Ms Ellah Grace, the in-charge at People’s Clinic, said they are currently caring for four survivors who are responding well to treatment.

“They were critically injured, but fortunately, none of their bones were damaged. We are now treat[1]ing their wounds, and none of them require a referral. We will continue their care until they are ready for discharge,” she said.