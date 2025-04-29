Survivors protest exclusion from Museveni compensation 27 years after Kichwamba attack

On June 8, residents will mark 27 years since rebels of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) attacked Uganda Technical College – Kichwamba in Kabarole District. At least 80 students were killed and about 100 other students were abducted during the attack.

Survivors and families of those who lost their children in the attack at the college have over the years been pushing the government to extend financial support to these families in the form of compensation.

In a February 24, 2025 letter, which this publication has seen, President Museveni clarified that the compensation is specifically intended for the families of students who were killed by ADF terrorists in 1998.

“I have received a letter dated July 25, 2024 regarding the compensation for the children who died at Kichwamba Technical School, killed by ADF,” President Museveni said, adding: “I use my powers as President for ex-gratia payment to the families. Each should be paid Shs15 million, given the long time since the incident happened. Ministry, Finance should budget for this money.”

The President, in the February 24 letter directed Finance minister Mattia Kasaija to ensure the families are compensated.

The directive comes after several reminders from local leaders and survivors on the need for compensation. The letter does not specify the number of families to be compensated nor the total number of students who died.

However, The Association of Kichwamba Survivors, who have been actively advocating for compensation, have expressed disappointment over the President's decision to compensate only the families of those who perished, excluding the students who survived the ordeal.

They argue that among the survivors are those who were abducted by the ADF rebels, enduring months in captivity before they eventually escaped and returned home, as well as others who sustained injuries but managed to survive at the school, and on their return, they provided vital information to the government.

Mr Rodger Kanti from Masindi District, who was the vice guild president at UTC-Kichwamba during the 1998 ADF attack, has vowed, along with other survivors, to take legal action against the government if it proceeds with what he termed as “selective compensation”.

Left to right: Julius Katuramu, Amos Ahabyoona and James Burolerro in an engagement. They are some of the survivors of 1998 ADF attack in Kabarole.

“We shall not accept it. We have seen a copy of the letter, and it only mentions families who lost students. I survived by the mercy of God—I had to hide under the bed as our dormitory was sprayed with bullets. If the government is compensating, they should compensate all of us,” Mr Kanti said.

Mr Julius Katuramu, another survivor, expressed disappointment after 27 years of waiting for government compensation and spending much of their resources following the matter. "Every time the President visited Fort Portal, he spoke about compensating both the victims and survivors. It took us a long time to access his office. In 2018, we submitted a letter seeking compensation, and in February 2024, we received a response. The Attorney General’s office and the Ministry of Justice contacted us and asked us to submit supporting documents, which we did,” he explained.

Mr Katuramu urged the President to reconsider his compensation decision. Mr James Burolerro agreed with Mr Katuramu. He said he was abducted and later escaped from ADF rebels after spending 183 days [six months], and by the time he escaped he had lost his right eye. He added that to date has permanent scars on other body parts due to severe beatings by ADF rebels.

Mr Burolerro described the decision as unfair after waiting 27 years for justice, emphasizing that all those affected by the attack should have been considered for compensation.

“I want to first thank the President for finally considering compensation after 27 years. However, we are not happy because some of us have been left out. I have been at the forefront of pushing for this compensation since 2015 when we first met then-Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda. Now, they have decided to exclude me and my colleagues,” Mr Burolerro said.

He added that after escaping captivity, he provided crucial intelligence to the government, which played a role in defeating ADF rebels in the Rwenzori Sub-region. He believes the survivors’ efforts in securing justice and compensation for victims have now been overlooked.

Mr Burolerro further revealed that he has written multiple petitions to President Museveni over the years, urging the government to compensate all victims.

“Does this mean that in all the letters I wrote, they only chose to read the paragraph about families who lost their children and ignored the survivors? We also matter. I went through hell in the bush. If this is their decision, so be it—but we must be included,” he said.

Ms Joyce Kabarodi, a resident of Rutorwa Cell in Fort Portal City, welcomed President Museveni’s directive to compensate families that lost children in the 1998 UTC-Kichwamba attack, saying her son, Robert Ndora, was among those abducted and later killed in the bush, according to accounts from survivors who managed to escape.





“I have heard that President Museveni has ordered Shs15 million to be given to each family, but I am not sure if this money will come through. We have been promised before and waited for years with nothing and some of the other families have also passed away before receiving compensation. If they are sending money let them send it to us in the shortest period,” she said.

The Kabarole District chairperson, Mr Richard Rwabuhinga, said for years the affected families and survivors have been awaiting financial support from the government and expressed gratitude to President Museveni for finally responding to their long-standing appeal. However, he pointed out that his appeals over the years have been covering two groups: families of the deceased and the survivors.

"Survivors fall into two categories—those who were abducted but later escaped, and those who survived the fire but sustained lasting injuries. While we appreciate the Shs15 million support, I appeal to the President to reconsider and issue a follow-up directive so that both the families of the deceased and the survivors are supported. This issue needs to be resolved at once,” Mr Rwabuhinga said.

Kichwamba massacre

On June 8, 1998, Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebel group attacked Kichwamba Technical Institute in the Kabarole district. The rebels left a trail of destruction in their wake with more than 80 students burnt to death. Some were shot at point-blank range. Hundreds more were kidnapped and have never been seen again.