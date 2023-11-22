Susan Magara succumbed to strangulation – police pathologist

Susan Magara, the former cashier at Bwendeiro Diary, was strangled to death, the High Court heard Tuesday from Dr Moses Byaruhanga, the Director of Health Services in the Uganda Police Force.

Dr Byaruhanga, a pathologist and Prosecution witness number 13, stated that along with Dr Sam Karungi, they conducted the postmortem examination on Magara's body.

Their findings indicated death by manual strangulation, causing a lack of oxygen. The nine suspects on trial for the kidnapping and subsequent murder of Magara are; Abas Buvumbo, Yusuf Lubega, Hussein Wasswa, Muzamiru Ssali, Hassan Kato Miiro, Hajara Nakandi, Abubaker Kyewolwa, Mahad Kasalita, and Ismail Bukenya.

During the postmortem, Dr Byaruhanga detailed injuries found on Magara's body, suggesting she had been deceased for over 12 hours prior to examination.

"We took off fingernail clippings, one blood swap and four vaginal swabs for DNA profiling, 10mls of blood, 27mls of urine, stomach contents, part of liver and kidney for toxicology and we took the stitched fingers for material analysis,” he explained.

Dr Byaruhanga's report outlined specific injuries, such as septic stamps on Magara's fingers, consistent with stitching, and noted internal injuries in her airway and lungs. Additionally, minimal stomach fluid indicated she had not eaten for at least three hours before her death.

The court adjourned the trial to December 11, 2023, for further proceedings.

The evidence presented in court suggests a calculated motive behind the kidnapping, revealing a targeted approach towards affluent individuals and their families.

Unfortunately, Magara was the first victim of this scheme. Her abduction occurred in Lungujja, leading to a three-week captivity while negotiations for a US$1 million ransom took place.

Following the receipt of US$200,000 (Shs 700 million) of the ransom, the kidnappers allegedly murdered Magara and disposed of her body in Kitiko. Security recovered several assets purchased using the ransom, including land titles and vehicles.

Investigations revealed that Magara, while captive, overheard conversations that could potentially expose the kidnappers. This perceived threat prompted a meeting at Usafi Mosque, where the kidnappers allegedly decided to silence Magara to prevent any revelation of their identities.