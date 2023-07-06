Suspect dies after getting police bond in Kamuli

A suspect who was detained at Kasambira police station in Kamuli District was confirmed dead shortly after getting a police bond.

Preliminary information indicates that Hakim Mwesigwa,18, a resident of Kireka Village, Nakawa Division in Kampala was arrested by residents on July 3,2023 at about 3pm and handed to Kasambira police station on charges of burglary and theft which he allegedly committed in November last year.

On Wednesday, Busoga North regional police spokesperson ASP Michael Kasadha said authorities are investigating circumstances under which he died.

“He (Mwesigwa) was subsequently arrested and detained until July 5 when he was given police bond after complaining of ulcers. One of his relatives identified as Racheal Nabirye stood surety for him, before proceeding with him to Hope Clinic in Kasambira Town council, where he died from,” ASP Kasadha said.

The scene was visited by police detectives and the body of the deceased taken to Kamuli general hospital mortuary for postmortem.

