Suspect dies in Masindi police cells

Masindi police are in the spotlight after a 37-year-old suspect detained on theft charges died from the cells under unclear circumstances.

Patrick Mujuni, a resident of the Kijunjubwa cell in Kijunjubwa town council, Masindi district was arrested on Sunday by Peter Simon Ochiti, the officer in charge of the criminal investigations department at Kijujubwa police on allegations of stealing Shs980,000 from a resident.

Mujuni was later transferred to Masindi central police station. He was on Thursday morning found dead under unclear circumstances.





Mujuni’s brother, Paul Tinkamanyire, suspects he was subjected to “severe torture” while in police custody.

“Because he was in good health during his arrest,” said Mr Tinkamanyire before appealing to the Professional Standards Unit of the police to immediately intervene and investigate Masindi police for the death of his brother.

However, Mr Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson said investigations to establish the cause of Mujuni’s death have commenced.

Cases of suspects dying in police custody are common in Uganda.