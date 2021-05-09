Suspect dies in police cells

By U R N More by this Author

A mechanic accused of stealing a motorcycle has died at Isunga Central Police Station in Kagadi District, days after his arrest.

The body of Geoffrey Matala, a resident of Kisegya village in Isunga Sub-county, Kagadi district was on Saturday night found dangling in the police cells occupied by five other suspects, according to police.

Mr Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson said Matala used a piece of blanket to commit suicide.

However, it is not clear how he committed suicide in the presence of the suspects.

By the time of filing this story, Mr Hakiza said they were interrogating the other suspects to establish how and why Matala committed suicide in their presence.

Related incidents

This comes a month after police in Kakumiro District arrested one of their officers for shooting dead a suspect who was in custody on allegations of election violence.

John Barugahare, a resident of Kamuli village-Kyakajumbi parish in Kikwaya Sub County was shot dead on March 15, 2021 in Kikwaya police post cells where he was being detained at night.

Relatives said Barugahare had been detained on allegations of involvement in violence during the January 14 elections.

Mr Hakiza told journalists then that Barugahare was shot by a police officer who tried to intervene in a scuffle between him (Barugahare) and other suspects in the cells.

Mid last year, a 24-year-old suspect who had been detained at Arua Central Police Station died in the cells.

SP Josephine Angucia, the West Nile Police spokesperson said Philliam Orodriyo, a resident of Kasua village, Pajulu Sub County, Arua District, was arrested in May 2020 by the Regional Flying Squad Unit personnel, after reports that he had stolen a motorcycle.

"On the May 15, 2020, the deceased, Orodriyo Philliam was arrested by the Regional Flying Squad unit officers, on allegation of stealing a motorcycle Reg. No.UEP 155N, Bajaj of one Charles Eyotia. On Sunday (May 17), he fainted while in police cells and banged his head hard on a metallic door,” she said.

In December 2020, a female inmate was reportedly killed by a fellow inmate at Masindi government prison.

The deceased identified as Betty Nyesigire was killed by Joan Bainomugisa, an inmate who was serving a 19-year jail sentence for murder. Nyesigire was also on remand for murder.

Nyesigire had been taking care of Bainomugisa who was isolated from the other inmates after developing a mental problem.

She was hit with a blunt object when she entered Bainomugisa’s room.



