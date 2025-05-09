Suspect dies in police custody, authorities launch investigation

Police in Bundibugyo District are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a suspect who died in detention at Ntandi Police Post in what authorities suspect to be suicide.

The deceased, identified as Mwesige Simbulireki, 40, a resident of Bumbwende One Village in Mabere Sub-county, was found hanging from a rope tied to the window grille of the police cell on Thursday morning.

According to police sources, Simbulireki had been arrested earlier that day following a complaint lodged by an unidentified individual. The nature of the complaint remains unclear. At the time of his death, he was reportedly the only detainee in the cell.

Mr Asaba Timothy Galibura, the Local Council III Chairperson of Ntandi Town Council, confirmed that the body was transferred to Bundibugyo Hospital for a postmortem to determine the exact cause of death.

“The findings will be critical to the ongoing investigation,” Mr Galibura said, urging the public to remain calm and cooperate with authorities.

The incident triggered tension in the community, with locals gathering at the police post demanding answers regarding Simbulireki’s death.

Mr Acrobert Moses, Member of Parliament for Bughendera County, called for calm, stressing the importance of following due process.

“While we understand the grief, it is vital to allow investigations to proceed. Security agencies are working diligently to uncover the truth,” he said.

He urged anyone with information regarding the complainant or the circumstances surrounding Simbulireki’s arrest to come forward and assist with the investigation.

Bundibugyo District Police Commander, Ms Stella Aliru, confirmed the incident and said a formal inquiry had begun, with a focus on establishing a timeline of events leading up to the suspect’s death.

The deceased’s brother, Mr Bwambale Geoffrey Simbulireki, expressed shock, noting that Mwesige had been ill before his arrest.

“He was weak and undergoing treatment for malaria. We don’t understand how he ended up in custody or why this happened,” he said.



