Suspect drowns in Kyambura River after alleged escape from police

Police in Rubirizi District, Western Uganda, are investigating the circumstances under which a 25-year-old man, Gerald Muhirwe, died by drowning after allegedly escaping from police custody on April 18, 2025.

The incident took place at the Kyambura River Bridge but was not officially reported until April 23, following allegations by residents that police obstructed rescue efforts. Some locals also claimed the body of Muhirwe bore a suspected bullet wound.

According to Police Constable John Mary Mutabaazi, attached to Kirugu Sub-county Police Station, the deceased was a peasant farmer with a history of drug addiction and threats of violence. He had been arrested on charges of threatening violence and possession of opium.

“While being transported to Rubirizi Central Police Station, the suspect escaped custody at the Kyambura River Bridge and vanished into the water. His body was recovered by local residents five days later,” said PC Mutabaazi.

Greater Bushenyi police spokesperson Mr. Marcial Tumusiime confirmed that the body was taken to Rugazi Health Centre IV Mortuary, where a post-mortem examination concluded that the cause of death was drowning.

"We are guided by the post-mortem findings, which indicate that the deceased died by drowning, not from a bullet wound," Mr Tumusiime said.

However, the family of the deceased has expressed frustration with how the situation was handled by the police.

Francis Muhirwe, the deceased’s father, criticized the police for not participating in the search for his son and said the family had to cover the cost of transporting him between police stations.

“As a family, we had to raise Shs70,000 to transport him from our village to Kirugu Police Station, and later to Rubirizi Central Police Station. Then we’re told he died while trying to escape—it’s deeply frustrating,” he said.

Mr Muhirwe said he was shocked by reports from locals claiming that police fired seven bullets at his son as he attempted to escape from a tuk-tuk while still handcuffed. “The government and police should compensate me,” he added.

The deceased’s brother, Mubarak Twinamatsiko, claimed that residents who recovered the body observed what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

“We want clarity on police protocols during the transportation of suspects. If such incidents occur, who is held accountable?” he asked.

Police have not confirmed any reports of gunfire during the incident, and investigations are still ongoing.



