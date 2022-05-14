Suspect shot dead during arrest at Kampala’s New taxi park - police

Police in Kampala are investigating circumstances under which an unidentified man who allegedly pelted a stone at officers on a parked patrol vehicle at the New Taxi Park in Kampala was shot dead.

“It is alleged that while police officers were on a patrol vehicle that had parked in the New taxi park at around 11pm yesterday, an unidentified person hit an officer, Police Constable Lambat Ekomut with a stone,” Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire said on Saturday.

According to him, the suspect fled and entered a nearby drainage channel. However, PC Ekomut and his colleagues pursued and eventually caught up with him.

“It is alleged that PC Ekomut caught up with the suspect and attempted to arrest him. A scuffle ensued, which led to an officer discharging a bullet,” Mr Owoyesigyire added.

The bullet reportedly hit the suspect, whose particulars were not readily available by the time of filing this story, in the stomach. He later succumbed to the bullet wound, according to police.