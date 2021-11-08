Prime

Suspect shot dead during arrest in Mayuge

A combination of screengrabs from a video circulated on social media shows ugly scenes that unfolded as the suspect was shot dead in Mayuge District on November 7. VIDEO/COURTESY  

Wafula

By  Philip Wafula

What you need to know:

  • The fracas is said to have played out when two armed officers from Musubi Police Post, including the officer in-charge identified as CPL Wandyete and PC Abdallah Kataba went to arrest Kapere.

What was supposed to be a routine arrest in Miyanzi Village, Bugoto Parish, Mayuge District, left a suspect dead while his brother and a policeman are nursing injuries sustained during the takedown.

