Suspect shot dead during arrest in Mayuge

What was supposed to be a routine arrest in Miyanzi Village, Bugoto Parish, Mayuge District, left a suspect dead while his brother and a policeman are nursing injuries sustained during the takedown.

Umar Maka Kapere was fatally shot after allegedly resisting arrest and trying to disarm two policemen who had come to arrest him for reportedly having a hand in the theft of a boat engine.

According to the Busoga East Police spokesperson, Diana Nandaula, ‘‘the Sunday morning events were triggered by the theft of a boat engine at Dolwe Island in Namayingo District, which was traced to Mayuge District.’’

The fracas is said to have played out when two armed officers from Musubi Police Post, including the officer in-charge identified as CPL Wandyete and PC Abdallah Kataba went to arrest Kapere.

"We had earlier received a report of theft of a boat engine from Namayingo (District) and the person who was arrested there mentioned Kapere as the seller, and that's the person we had gone to arrest,'' Nandaula told Daily Monitor.

"Upon arrival, he became violent as they tried to handcuff him and was joined by his elder brother only identified as Bampalana, who held the other officer and grabbed his magazine," she added.

During the scuffle, Ms Nandaula says, the OC noticed that the incident was getting out of hand and fired three rounds to secure their guns, fatally hitting Kapere with one.

The body was taken to Mayuge health centre III for an autopsy.

"His brother was injured in a bid to let him release the gun and he is currently in Nankoma health centre IV hospital," she disclosed.

On Sunday, Police Political Commissar, Asan Kasingye said in a tweet that he had learnt of the incident in Mayuge District, but didn't know why it occurred.

Ezra Maganda, the area LC1 chairperson, however, said the owner of the boat engine, only identified as Osako, also sustained injuries on the hand, while the OC sustained wounds on both legs.