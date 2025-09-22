Suspect stumbles in Pastor Kayanja’s sodomy case

The cross-examination of Alex Wakamala, one of nine men accused of fabricating sodomy allegations against Pastor Robert Kayanja of Rubaga Miracle Centre Cathedral, resumed this week before the Mwanga II Magistrates Court, with the prosecution aiming to discredit his testimony.

Chief State Attorney Jonathan Muwaganya grilled Wakamala on several inconsistencies in his account, particularly concerning the alleged loss of a mobile phone said to contain critical evidence. “You said you lost your phone and reported the matter to police. Did you bring the reference as promised?” Muwaganya asked. “I failed to trace it and did not go back to the police as I had committed,” Wakamala replied. Muwaganya then questioned whether Wakamala had any proof of purchase for the replacement phone he claimed to have bought at Mutaasa Kafeero.

“Did you bring the receipt for the new phone?” he demanded. “No,” Wakamala responded.

“The reason you haven’t brought a receipt is that you never bought this phone. It was simply handed to you to fabricate evidence against Pastor Kayanja,” Muwaganya charged. The prosecutor further presented forensic findings showing that text and voice messages on the phone appeared to implicate Pastor Kayanja.

“Are you aware that the phone you claim to have bought was examined and contained messages meant to appear as if they were from Pastor Kayanja?” he asked. “I’m the one who fed in the messages,” Wakamala admitted. “All the messages on that phone were created by you?” “Yes, from my Samsung phone,” he confirmed. One of the messages reportedly read, “I will block you,” allegedly from Pastor Kayanja. Asked when it was sent, Wakamala said he could not recall.

The prosecution also alleged that Wakamala attended coaching sessions prior to September 17, 2023, organised by co-accused Isreal Wasswa, Aggrey Kanene, and Mwadha Jamilu, under the supervision of Pastor Jackson Ssenyonga. “You were promised money to frame Pastor Kayanja,” Muwaganya asserted. Wakamala replied that he had been instructed not to mention Pastor Ssenyonga’s name because “he is not part of this case.”

Court proceedings included audio and video recordings allegedly capturing planning meetings among the suspects. In the footage, the young men discussed promises made to them, such as money, housing, and even foreign travel, which had not been fulfilled. Some expressed anger, warning Pastor Ssenyonga “to stop using young boys and spoiling their lives.”

When asked if he attended a meeting with one Henry Liyazi, under Wasswa’s guidance and in the presence of Pastor Ssenyonga, Wakamala denied the allegation. The prosecution also presented an audio clip allegedly found on Wakamala’s phone, claiming it featured a voice mimicking Pastor Kayanja. “Are you aware that someone mimicking Pastor Kayanja’s voice appears in the audio retrieved from your phone?” Muwaganya asked.

“No,” Wakamala replied. Shown an image of one Pantalewo John, Wakamala acknowledged knowing him from Rubaga Miracle Centre and police training at Kabalye, but denied knowing his deployment status.

“You, Pantalewo, and Wasswa used to mimic Pastor Kayanja’s voice and circulate recordings claiming he molested you,” Muwaganya alleged. “I only saw that audio on TikTok. I don’t know who uploaded it,” Wakamala answered. The prosecutor claimed that another youth, Reagan Ssentongo, was also linked to the same clip and asked Wakamala if he knew it had been disclosed by his lawyers as a defence exhibit. “I don’t know,” he replied. Pressed about other content on his phone, Wakamala admitted it contained pornographic material and recordings of him “demanding money from Pastor Kayanja.” He also confirmed visiting Nsambya Police Clinic but denied being mobilised there by Wasswa.

The court further heard that Wakamala was filmed inside Old Kampala Police cells. He acknowledged the video’s existence but claimed he did not know how the recording device got into the cells. Muwaganya also scrutinised Wakamala’s phone contacts, highlighting regular communication with co-accused individuals and Pastor Ssenyonga. “It is not true that you don’t know your co-accused. You are under instructions not to mention their roles in this plan to blackmail Pastor Kayanja. But they are the planners, masterminds, and facilitators,” the prosecutor said. The case, which dates back to 2009 when several young men accused Pastor Kayanja of sodomy, continues to attract significant public interest. The pastor has consistently denied these allegations. Grade One Magistrate Adams Byarugaba adjourned the hearing to October 16 for continuation of re-examination.

Cross-examination