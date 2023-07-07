Suspected ADF rebels target schools, tea farms in Kabarole

Police and other security agencies in Kabarole are investigating the origin of leaflets which were dropped in various areas in the district warning of an imminent attack.

The messages on the leaflets were written in Kiswahili.

“We are done with Mpondwe School in Kasese District, and soon, we are ascending to Kabarole in schools like Kiamara, Busolo, and Tamiteco Company, Kaswa Centre, and Mpanga Company. We will come at exactly 3am to sweep every corner with no mercy, jokes, fear, or favor,” one leaflet read.

Another leaflet stated: “We are together with Uganda. We, the ADF (Allied Democratic Forces) army, wish to inform the general public of Uganda that we are determined to execute our ghastly attack, and we are coming to clear everything, including people. The army’s order is always one.”

On Wednesday, a crisis meeting was held at the Busoro Sub-county headquarters to devise ways of preventing future attacks. In attendance were the district security officials including the police as well as village chairpersons.

The Kabarole Resident District Commissioner, Mr Festus Bandeeba, urged the public to remain calm and cooperate with the security forces by providing information.

The officials made several resolutions to ensure safety of the public.

These include to regulate the movement of people at night, bars will be required to close by 10pm, village chairpersons have been instructed to register all individuals in their jurisdiction, and tea estate companies are advised to hire only those individuals with valid national identity cards and recommendation letters from village chairpersons.

Other recommendations are that schools and other public should employ armed personnel and screen individuals accessing their premises.

Mr Bandeeba said the police and other security agencies were on high alert to foil any potential attacks.

“We have urged village chairpersons to collaborate with security forces by providing timely information. Each group of 10 households in each village will form a watchdog group, and every community member is responsible for reporting any suspicious individuals to the authorities for appropriate action,” he stated.

The head teacher of Kiamara Primary School, Ms Edith Kihude, expressed concern about the safety of the pupils and teachers.

She stated that due to the school’s location, there is a constant fear of an attack by ADF rebels. The school is located near Kibale Forest National Park.

She added that the school administration decided that morning remedial classes would commence at 8am instead of 7:30am, and the school would close at 4pm.

“We have requested the Resident District Commissioner (RDC) and other security officials to visit our school because we fear that the rebels could attack at any time. Today (Thursday), both teachers and pupils were hesitant to enter the classrooms for lessons,” Ms Kihude said.

Mr Tom Birungi, a resident of Busoro Sub-county, called for continuous vigilance from the security forces.

“People are living in fear. The ADF rebels’ letters mentioned that they intend to attack schools where our children are studying. Some of them are in boarding schools. We want security to guard these places,” he said