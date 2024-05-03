New Content Item (1)

Suspected ADF terrorist captured hiding in shadow of God

Residents gather on May 2, 2024 at house where a suspected ADF militant accused of masterminding the 2021 twin Kampala bombing was arrested in Busia District. PHOTO/DAVID AWORI

By  David Awori

What you need to know:

  • Locals say they were surprised to see the suspect arrested and a gun with live ammunition recovered from his house near located near church.
  • Security sources say the suspect was loading Shs1.5m airtime daily in addition to regular multi-million mobile money transactions, drawing suspicion. 