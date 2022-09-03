Suspected armed robber arrested in Kabale

Police in Kabale District have arrested a suspected armed robber aged 25.

Police also recovered a gun with three rounds of live ammunition and two knives from suspect Isaac Akandwanaho’s hotel room in Kabale Town.

“It is alleged that on September 1 at around 9pm a one Brenda Birungi was robbed of her Shs530,000 by the two armed thugs in Rushambya cell, Upper Bugongi ward, northern division in Kabale Municipality,” Kigezi region police spokesperson Mr Elly Maate said.

Akandwanaho who hails from Mitooma District was detained following the arrest of his colleague Ephraim Matsiko by police in Mbarara City.

“In conjunction with Mbarara police, intelligence information was received that the said suspects were staying at Bwindi Hotel, room No.4, Kabale municipality, where officers from Kabale police station conducted a search on September 2 and found the suspect with his weapons,” Mr Maate explained on Saturday.