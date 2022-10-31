Suspected armed robber arrested in Tororo

Police in Tororo District have arrested a suspected notorious armed robber that has been terrorizing residents in the area. The suspect was arrested in relation to various suspected criminal cases registered at Tororo Central Police Station.

Police say they have been hunting for the suspect since last month following a wave of armed robberies and thefts in the area.

The Bukedi South Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Moses Mugwe, said confirmed the arrest revealing that he was found in possession of an illegal gun SAR number UG PSO 12120898-06505 without ammunition. He identified the suspect as James Wabwire, 18, a resident of Bison 'B' Cell, Western Division, Tororo Municipality in Tororo District.

“We have managed to arrest a notorious armed robber and recovered a gun. The suspect alleges that the gun was given to him by one Julius alias Otoo Paskwali, a Security Guard belonging to Gideons Men Security Company in Tororo District who has already been arrested for interrogation,” he said.

According to Mr Mugwe, it has been established that the recovered gun belonged to one Onyolo Calvin, also a security guard employed by Gideons Men Security Company.

According to Police, Onyolo alleged that the gun was stolen from him on the night of July 21 2022 at around 11pm by an unknown person while guarding at Tororo Cement quarters in Tororo Town.

“The district recently registered a number of aggravated robberies whose cases were registered in the areas within Tororo municipality and Malaba Town Council. The suspects in these cases would conceal their identity by wearing face masks and would use pangas and a gun to rob the mobile money agents and locals of their cash and phones,” Mr Mugwe said.

He said this action instilled fear and panic among the citizens and the business community within Tororo Town who started locking their premises early in order to reach home safely.