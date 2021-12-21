Suspected armed thugs abandon gun after failed robbery in Jinja

Kiira Police Spokesperson, Mr James Mubi confirmed the incident on Tuesday and said the rifle SAR 12111160 had been recovered with 19 rounds of ammunition.

By  Denis Edema

What you need to know:

  • The gun was later picked and handed over to police authorities in Bugembe

Suspected armed robbers were Monday night forced to abandon an AK47 as they fled from a mob that had mobilized against them with stones at Bumburi East Village in Bugembe Ward in Jinja North City Division.
The suspected robbers who were reportedly driving in a Toyota Premio had targeted shops in Bugembe town.

