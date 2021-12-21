Suspected armed thugs abandon gun after failed robbery in Jinja

Suspected armed robbers were Monday night forced to abandon an AK47 as they fled from a mob that had mobilized against them with stones at Bumburi East Village in Bugembe Ward in Jinja North City Division.

The suspected robbers who were reportedly driving in a Toyota Premio had targeted shops in Bugembe town.

“When residents saw the armed men putting at gun point one of the traders who deals in cereals and other food grains, they quickly mobilized and started pelting stones at them. They abandoned the gun and ran to their car before they sped off,” the area LC1 chairman, Mr Godfrey Kalulu said.

The gun was later picked and handed over to police authorities in Bugembe.