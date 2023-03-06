Suspected arsonists torch Catholic church in Serere

The congregation at St Mary’s Catholic Church in Abira Cell, Kidetok Town Council, Serere District were yesterday forced to hold Mass under the sun after unidentified arsonists set their church ablaze on Saturday night.

By the time this publication reached the scene at 8am, the faithful had already started Mass in the ruins of the grass thatched church.

About 100 congregants and their catechist Francis Eyoku braved the heat and smoke.

Mr Dionysius Okiror, the Kidetok Catholic Parish in Soroti Diocese chairperson, said the fire started at about 10pm and by the time locals rushed to put it off, there was nothing to save. He said it is not the first time such a scenario has happened.



“In 2020, a similar attack on the house of the Lord was done. Sad about this latest attack is that it happened the same day Christians participated in revamping it by replacing the old grass with new grass on the roof,” he said.

Mr Okiror called upon whoever could have done this to repent.

He said as the parish council, they will now focus on completing a permanent church that the Christians have started building.

Fr Valerian Olobo, the parish priest who led Mass, rallied the faithful to keep hope alive during Lent. He also asked them to forgive the people who could have done this heinous act.